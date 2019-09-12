Gas prices continued their weeks-long decline, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent drop in the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded, to $2.27 a gallon. What was different this week, though, is that Denton drivers also benefited, with lower prices across the region following a one-week spike.
The Texas average price per gallon is now 34 cents less than during this time last year. The U.S. average price remained unchanged for the week at $2.57 a gallon — 27 cents lower than in 2018.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland and Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.50, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.16 per gallon.
Closer to home, prices across the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell over the week, with the price in Dallas down 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon and the price in Fort Worth-Arlington down 2 cents, also to $2.30.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.10 a gallon, found at both the Buc-ee's off southbound Interstate 35E near Brinker Road and the Sam's Club station off West University Drive.
While prices are dropping, AAA warned it’s possible some areas could see slight increases at the pump in the coming days due to fluctuation in gasoline stocks. Demand for retail gasoline is beginning to lower across the region with the end of summer driving season; however, exports to areas outside of the U.S. are causing supplies to be at their lowest point for this time of year since 2015.
Following Hurricane Dorian, gas prices in Florida are inching down toward pre-Dorian pump prices. Ahead of the storm, Florida’s average spiked 8 cents from $2.36 to $2.44. Today’s state average is $2.41. Georgia and South Carolina saw minimal impact from the storm.