More than a year after it was established, the first woman to go through the Denton Freedom House’s program is about to graduate from the second phase and the second one woman is close to completing the first phase.
As a ministry, the Denton Freedom House aims to help people get sober through Christianity and gain job experiences working at Zera Coffee and the Freedom House Food Pantry. The organization has had a home for men for about 17 years to help them get clean and they opened their women’s home last summer.
Lynne Likes is 58 years old and said she didn’t start using hard drugs until she was 43. She and her two sons, ages 34 and 35, have all gone through at least the first phase at the Denton Freedom House.
“When I entered the house, I was so scared and so broken, and the Lord showed me how much he loved me,” Likes said.
Rejection and not having any friends when she was young led her to seek out men who were just as broken as she was, Likes said. She said she was a victim of abuse at the hand of a partner and that she worked through those wounds when she arrived at the Denton Freedom House on July 20, 2020.
While she drank socially and dabbled with drugs in the past, Likes said her sons’ stepfather used crack cocaine and she then started using at 43. Likes said that while she couldn’t function while drunk, she could while she was high on crack.
After spending 22 months in prison, Likes said she knew she had to quit, but instead she went full force after the pandemic hit. She was working as a sauté chef at the time in Houston and she said work stopped.
“I was at home all of the time, so I started using more and more and more, and my feet were turning blue because I was killing myself,” Likes said.
She heard a voice inside tell her that she wasn’t supposed to die a crackhead. She knew about the Freedom House already because one of her sons went through the program, so she decided to do so as well.
“I went through Phase 1, they helped me through all of the wounds that I’ve been through my life, the beatings and all that,” Likes said. “They gave me a safe place. I hadn’t been in a place that I felt safe for I don’t know how many years.”
Several women have come through the home for the first phase — a month without outside contact followed by training to work at one of the organization’s businesses — but Likes is the only one who has graduated so far. Chad Eskew, the growth and development director, said it’s been more noticeable with the woman’s program when they don’t make it through the first phase because there’s fewer women.
“I would say 90% of the men that leave our home early leave within the first 30 days,” he said. “It’s not quite as noticeable for us because we have 30 guys here. We definitely noticed in the first year, when you only have one or three and they leave, it leaves an impact. There’s times we’d have three or four and go down to one.”
Eskew said they outgrew the woman’s home in Pilot Point and moved to a new house in Sanger and opened a house in Kansas. Likes said she was the first woman to arrive at the house in Pilot Point and she helped put together desks.
Likes is allowed more freedom from a strict schedule in the second phase — which she’ll be graduating from soon — and got a job outside of the Denton Freedom House, but she left shortly after and returned to Zera Coffee. She said she felt a calling to continue helping the women currently in the home and those who have yet to come.
Asked what piece of advice she’d offer women who are considering going through the program, Likes said it’s never too late.
“I’m 58 now, I’ll be 59 this year, and it wasn’t too late for me,” she said. “You wouldn’t have recognized me this time last year. I was a very nervous person. … Now, I have the peace of the Lord upon me. We have hard days, we get frustrated still, but it’s so much different now.”