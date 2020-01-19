Sunday, a day before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, was Confederate Heroes Day in Texas. It moved through Denton without fanfare.
I marked the occasion by going for a walk around town to see what, if anything, would happen.
Even as a native Texas I didn’t know about the state holiday until this past week. I didn’t remember locals celebrating in 2019, but, it being on one of my days off, I might have just stayed in that day.
My walk began on the Square.
Unlike MLK Day, a federal holiday, Sunday’s holiday is state sanctioned.
An earlier version, put in place in 1931, celebrated Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s birthday. In 1973, the Texas Senate combined holidays to mark the birthdays of Lee and Jefferson Davis — most known as the first and only president of the Confederate States of America — into Confederate Heroes Day.
Fourteen years later, in 1987, the state legislature approved Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an optional holiday. It gained state holiday status in 1991.
Statutorily, Sunday’s holiday is “in honor of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and other Confederate Heroes.”
While it doesn’t always fall the day before MLK Day, it isn’t unheard of. It most recently happened in 2014.
I had a late start Sunday, and Sunday Square staple Willie Hudspeth must have already departed. He has gained notoriety in part by peacefully protesting the monument topped with a Confederate soldier on the Square every Sunday for roughly two decades.
In his place appeared to be a mother and her two daughters. One of the apparent daughters was posing for picture under the monument’s arch.
The monument is in ill repair, as documented by state officials, and water fountains attached to its sides no longer function. Many people, Hudspeth included, contend the fountains were segregated for decades. Sunday afternoon, both fountains were filled to the brim. Dirty water, rippled lightly in the afternoon breeze, covered cigarette butts and leaves.
The statue and holiday have a few things in common. Beyond the most obvious, it’s noteworthy that both the monument and the holiday’s precursors came into being during Jim Crow era, when a series of racist laws oppressed black Americans across the South.
Looking at the statue’s engravings, I was reminded of another connection. When the monument was first erected in 1918, Denton’s United Daughters of the Confederacy waited weeks so they could dedicate the monument on June 3, Davis’ birthday.
Working on another lap, I noticed the lack of Confederate battle flags, posters, pamphleteers or really any sign anybody knew what day it was.
I couldn’t fault them for not knowing. The calendar beneath my keyboard doesn’t list the day as anything other than Jan. 19, 2020. That might simply be because the manufacturers are based in Massachusetts, which is certainly not among the nine states that celebrate some version of Confederate Heroes Day. For a state holiday, it flies oddly under the radar.
Some legislatures have tried and failed to get it either stricken from the state’s list or renamed. In 2019, Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, filed a bill to do just that. House Bill 1183 was left pending in committee.
Similar efforts have met with similar fates.
Not seeing much of interest, I made my way to IOOF Cemetery. The first recorded burial at IOOF was in 1860, one year before the Civil War began. It purportedly contains the remains of veterans from as far back as the Texas Revolution.
I walked slowly through most of the cemetery. Despite finding several gravestones naming males of fighting age during the Civil War, I didn’t find a single mention of the Confederacy, and I certainly didn’t find any wreaths, fresh flowers or other signs they had been recently visited.
The hunt took me back to a middle school field trip and scavenger hunt. We were tasked with finding certain people interred in the local cemetery and locating gravestones from various eras. I remembered the surprise of finding, nestled between the Woodsmen, Masons and other veterans, stones reading “C.S.A.”
In the moment, the Civil War didn’t feel that far away.
I drifted to other cemeteries I more frequently walk — those holding the remains of many family members on my dad’s side of the family scattered across Montague County.
During one of those recent outings, a great-aunt fell away from the pack with me. Once a great conservationist with a sharp mind, she was beginning to slip into senility. That day, she found herself revisiting memories of her childhood, of the family general store and the kinds of people that weren’t allowed inside.
She mentioned the horrible things she used to think and say about people of color. She told me she felt a need to explain and preserve that memory. A lifetime removed, I think the guilt still weighed on her, and Jim Crow didn’t feel very far away.