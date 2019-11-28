Much like the rain-soaked sidewalks outside, Calhoun Middle School was cold Thanksgiving morning.
Fresh food, conversation and satisfied diners warmed the place, making the outdoors feel foreign during the 33rd annual Thanksgiving Community Banquet.
The event, free and open to the public, brings more than 2,000 diners each year for a homemade meal crafted largely by The Village Church of Denton members. That tally doesn't include the approximately 200 meals volunteers were scheduled to deliver to roughly 70 homes for those unable to get out this year.
Doors at Calhoun swung open well before the original 11 a.m. start time, and the preformed line threaded into the middle school cafeteria. Before long, plastic-aproned volunteers filtered through lunch lines to hand out loaded plates as quickly as they could be filled.
Sliced turkey, green beans, cranberry sauce, dressing, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and more found their way to tables through an intricate ordering and delivery system set up by the all-volunteer army made up of church members and others.
A cadre of small children carried proportionally massive wicker baskets loaded high with fresh rolls between tables.
Stephanie Mabe, pastoral assistant for The Village, said volunteers started cooking the previous Saturday to be ready in time for Thursday's meal. Approximately 50 volunteers worked about eight hours each day to make everything — including the butter.
Mabe said the event usually pulls an average of 150 volunteers from across the area each year. Many are unaffiliated with the church and simply looking for a way to help others on a day dedicated to thankfulness.
Some arrived to Calhoun as early as 3 a.m. Thursday to make sure everything was in order.
Straggling volunteers found their stations shortly before the first hungry faces began flowing into the cafeteria. A few newcomers found their way to Leif Larsen, a church member and Thanksgiving banquet volunteer of 24 years.
For Larsen, the annual tradition of service is just a partial fulfillment of his duty to serve others, a calling many volunteers echoed throughout the event.
Not easily missed, each plate had its own custom place mat represented by a colored piece of construction paper with a special drawing. One mat in particular showed an approximation of a fork, plate and butter knife. Across the plate were the words "plate. enjoy."
Others bore cursive "Happy Thanksgiving" messages or classic hand turkeys.
Anne Holibaugh, elementary minister at The Village, was the organizer for the ever-shifting workforce responsible for the place mats: children. Standing behind a plastic folding table covered in craft supplies, she was ready for children, full from their warm meal, to find her station.
While she's helped at the past four banquets, she said the place mat tradition preceded her. She sees it as a way "that kids can really contribute," and as something that communicates dignity to diners.
"Kids minister in ways that grownups just can't," Holibaugh said Thursday.
Alex Gonzalez was one of many to find his seat Thursday. With all of his family back in Mexico, he said in Spanish, he didn't have people to share the holiday with.
While he's worked construction in the area for the past four years, Thursday was his first time at Calhoun for Thanksgiving. In a room of countless thankful faces, Gonzalez seemed ecstatic.