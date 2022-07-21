A sneak peek at Texas Health Presbyterian's new Center for Women before it opens next week

Texas Health Presbyterian will fully open its new Center for Women on Tuesday as part of its $128 million expansion in Denton.
The four-story women’s center, which houses labor and delivery, will allow the hospital to meet patient demand as Denton County’s population grows. Texas Health is the largest provider of labor and delivery services in the county and the city’s only provider of obstetrical and neonatal intensive care, delivering about 20,000 babies each year.
A family lounge is available for visitors to the Texas Health's new Center for Women on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Denton, Texas.
Maria Crane/For the DRC
The 215,000-square-foot space replaces the former Center for Women and includes two C-section surgical suites, 12 labor and delivery rooms, 23 postpartum rooms and six antepartum beds for expectant mothers who need extended stays. The expansion is a connected addition to the main hospital space, with the obstetrical emergency department embedded in the hospital’s main emergency department. Once complete, ER expansions will include 10 additional beds and four trauma rooms.
“With this new facility and our dedicated staff, we can provide unmatched care and services to Denton area families, from older generations to the tiniest newborns,” said Melissa Winans, chief nursing officer for Texas Health Denton.
Other additions included in the expansion are a new breast center on the building’s first floor and a graduate education space which supports its new internal medicine residency program. A new simulation lab offers opportunities for on-site training for staff, with interactive medical manikins that can mimic stroke symptoms and other trauma, as well as allow staff to simulate births and neonatal care scenarios. An emerging disease isolation site, featuring a self-contained ICU-level room and decontamination showers, is also among the enhancements.
The center is open for some services, but admitted patients will relocate to the space Tuesday. The old building will be demolished to make way for parking and green space.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.