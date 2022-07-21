 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

A sneak peek at Texas Health Presbyterian’s new Center for Women before it opens next week

  • Updated
  • 0
Center for Women sign
Buy Now

A sign shows what's on the first floor of the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton's new Center for Women on Wednesday. 

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton will fully open its new Center for Women on Tuesday as part of its $128 million expansion.

The four-story women’s center, which houses labor and delivery, will allow the hospital to meet patient demand as Denton County’s population grows. Texas Health is the largest provider of labor and delivery services in the county and the city’s only hospital with obstetrical and neonatal intensive care, delivering about 20,000 babies each year.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton's new Center for Women

1 of 7

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK