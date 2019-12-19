The unofficial start to the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays begins Sunday, where a record-setting amount of travelers from Texas and across the United States are expected to travel through Jan. 1, according to AAA Texas.
The projected travel volumes — 9.3 million people in Texas and 115.6 million nationwide — represent a respective overall increase of 3.8% and 3.9%, when compared to last year and is the highest recorded volume since AAA Texas began tracking in 2000.
As a record amount of travelers are set to celebrate Christmas and the new year, an overwhelming majority are expected to arrive at their holiday destinations by automobile. Across the U.S., more than 104.8 million are projected to drive, while an estimated 8.6 million Texans will be sleighing through the Lone Star State this season.
Kent Livesay, vice president and general manager of Texas AAA, attributed a strong economy, consumer confidence and lower gas prices as contributing factors in record and overall increases to travel volumes this year.
“Texans are expected to travel in record numbers to wrap up 2019." Livesay said. "The Lone Star State continues to enjoy a strong economy and some of the least expensive gas prices in the country. That combination is giving confidence to people who wish to spend their dollars on travel."
In Denton, despite recent spikes to local gas prices last week, AAA Texas projects that prices will drop in time for the holidays. Although the lowest available gas price in Denton is listed at $2.05 per gallon, the average national gas price is expected to be slightly more expensive than last year’s total amount at $2.37 per gallon.
For 24-year-old Denton resident Markis Jackson, a senior at the University of North Texas, the holidays provide quality time to spend with loved ones. Jackson, who plans to visit with his family in Burleson, says that his nearly 100-mile roundtrip drive has fared generally well in the past.
Aside from congested and often times bumper-to-bumper traffic on his morning drive through Fort Worth on southbound Interstate 35W from Denton, the minor delays of stop-and-go traffic are well worth the wait, he says.
“We usually have Christmas at my mom’s house,” he said about his plans for the holidays. “All of my brothers have kids now so it really brings the family closer together.”
According to INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, holiday travelers can anticipate delays to be the worst the day after Christmas, with afternoon delays reaching nearly double congestion-free drive times in major U.S. cities.
But as the holidays arrive, Denton drivers can expect a relatively smooth departure with open lanes from noon Monday through 10 p.m. Thursday. In addition, there will be no scheduled lane closures from noon Tuesday through 10 p.m. Jan. 1, according to Emily McCann, Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman.
However, McCann noted that drivers should expect some overnight closures outside of the restricted time frames.
“Drivers should expect overnight closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on northbound and southbound Interstate 35E in Denton between Loop 288 and Mayhill Road outside of those restricted days through the end of the month,” she said.
As a record amount are planning to travel for the holidays, an estimated 7 million Americans — the most since 2003 — including 420,000 Texans are projected to travel by air, according to AAA Texas. The total amount of air travelers represents an increase of 4.9% and 3%, respectively, as compared to total amounts from last year.
But whether departing or arriving to Denton or elsewhere, the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding motorists to make safety a priority of their holiday travels. DPS and other Texas law enforcement agencies will conduct around-the-clock patrols over the holiday period, according to Texas DPS spokesperson Lonny Haschel.
“In an effort to increase safety on Texas roadways, [Texas Highway] troopers will conduct traffic patrols throughout the holiday period, looking for drunk drivers, speeders, seat-belt violators and other dangerous drivers,” he said. “Many local law enforcement agencies will also increase enforcement efforts over the holidays.”
For holiday travelers, a 30% chance of showers is expected Friday afternoon, with highs nearing into the low 50s, while a 40% chance of rain can be expected Friday evening with lows settling into the upper 30s. Saturday morning will have a 30% chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with highs in the low 50s, while the low Saturday evening is expected to be in the mid-30s. Sunday through Tuesday, travelers can anticipate mostly clear and sunny skies with highs nearing into the mid 60s, while the lows will remain in the upper 30s and mid 40s.
While the forecast for rain will be higher in other parts of the state, decent weather can be expected for travelers through Christmas Day, according to meteorologist Jennifer Dunn of the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“The system that moves through on Friday will probably bring better rain chances to central and southern parts of the state. So, if you’re heading south tomorrow, you might run into some rain,” she said. “[But] the entire region is looking at some pretty decent weather from the weekend heading into Christmas.”