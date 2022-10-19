A Plano bar is facing a deluge of threats for hosting a drag brunch over the weekend — part of a social-media campaign that seeks to demonize the performances for their alleged influence on children.
The bar, Ebb & Flow, is the latest North Texas establishment targeted for harassment — and sometimes protests — for hosting brunches where people perform in drag. Previous protests have attracted members of the far-right Proud Boys as well as armed counterprotesters who said their intention was to protect LGBTQ people.
Both Mr. Misster in Oak Lawn and Texas Live! in Arlington have been targeted for protests by right-wing groups who claim children are being harmed by being allowed to watch drag shows. Drag performers and bar owners, though, have said allowing children at their shows is no different than allowing them in a Hooters or a R-rated movie, and see the motivations for the protests as more homophobic than child-protecting.
Born in gay bars and clubs, drag shows grew in popularity and exposure due to shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race. They are now popular in restaurants and other venues frequented by non-LGBTQ patrons, and have also been seen at some more-public venues like libraries. Drag shows can range from chaste lip-syncing spectacles with dancing to raunchier routines in revealing clothing.
The controversy prompted one Texas lawmaker to propose legislation banning children from the events.
While some local drag shows have been promoted as being family-friendly — with the venues saying they have encouraged performers to tone down their acts — the outcry has also targeted shows that are clearly catered toward adults, including the one held at Ebb & Flow on Saturday. A disclaimer on the ticket-buying website said the event “contains strong language and suggestive dialogue and may not be appropriate for all ages.”
Saturday’s brunch was the first drag show Ebb & Flow hosted, owner Dallas Hale said Tuesday. Hale was aware of controversies surrounding other bars hosting drag shows, and manned the door that day to make sure everything went smoothly.
He noticed one family approach with a young girl. Hale said he wanted to make sure the family knew what they were going to see, and the family said they understood and were there to see the performance, Hale said.
“This is no different than you taking your child to a rated-R movie,” Hale said. “So with that, I let them in. The show was very tasteful.”
But after a host for conservative media outlet BlazeTV shared a video of part of the performance on Twitter on Tuesday, threats started rolling in. The tweet called the event an “all ages drag brunch.”
“It’s time to get imaginative on how to hold the venues to account,” one Twitter user posted, adding that the woman who brought the child to the show “belongs in a labor camp.” Others posted the shop’s address and phone number and memes that threatened violence.
“We’re getting hate mail and stuff like that, but it’s nothing I didn’t expect,” Hale said. When you go with the First Amendment on things, people get this way. I knew it was coming; I saw it at other locations and it wasn’t anything that made me nervous in any way, shape or form.”
As for the show itself, Hale said it was “very interactive” and the bar didn’t receive a single complaint during the performance. He has no plans to cancel future drag brunches.
“I think it’s very sad that someone brought a ticket just to come in and try to shut down a business,” Hale said. “It’s ridiculous.”