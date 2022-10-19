Ebb & Flow
Saturday’s brunch was the first drag show Ebb & Flow hosted, owner Dallas Hale said Tuesday.

A Plano bar is facing a deluge of threats for hosting a drag brunch over the weekend — part of a social-media campaign that seeks to demonize the performances for their alleged influence on children.

The bar, Ebb & Flow, is the latest North Texas establishment targeted for harassment — and sometimes protests — for hosting brunches where people perform in drag. Previous protests have attracted members of the far-right Proud Boys as well as armed counterprotesters who said their intention was to protect LGBTQ people.

