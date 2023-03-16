A look at the records of District 3 candidates for Denton City Council

Since Denton City Council's District 3 recall election was announced, incumbent council member Jesse Davis has reiterated that he’s confident that voters will cast their votes based on his past voting record as a council member.
Council members, though, cast hundreds of votes throughout their time in office, so it is difficult to figure out where they may stand on issues. Focusing on their dissenting votes does offer some insight since so few of them are cast.
For instance, District 1 council member Vicki Byrd, who’s seeking her second term in office, voted nay 15 times. Her opponent, former council member Birdia Johnson, never voted against anything put in front of the council during her four months in office.
In light of the upcoming District 3 recall election, the Record-Chronicle contacted Davis and Paul Meltzer about their voting records on council items and their approach to voting.
Paul Meltzer, former Place 6 at-large council member and mayor pro tem
Meltzer left office after four years on the council to challenge Gerard Hudspeth in the May 2022 mayoral election. Retired from a consumer goods and services career, Meltzer, a former executive, serves on the city’s Sustainability Advisory Committee and as president of the Rotary Club of Denton. He said he was asked by District 3 constituents to run against Davis.
As a council member, Meltzer cast the most dissenting votes at approximately 75 compared to the other council candidates vying for a seat in early May.
He describes his view on the council’s role with land use as being the voice for their constituents. Meltzer’s votes seem to indicate that view, whether he’s voting against an amendment to a development code or opposing zoning changes for a new development.
Meltzer said he’s not against developers or new development and instead takes “an independent stance to determine what’s the right of the developer and the community as a whole.”
It’s also why Meltzer said he doesn’t take campaign contributions from developers or their PACs, like some of the other council members. He said it’s important not to accept them because the developers or their representatives are often bringing projects to the council for approval.
Some of Meltzer’s votes would also seem to indicate his partisan stance.
Meltzer voted to support a non-discrimination ordinance in late March 2022 and continue COVID-19 protocols, such as mark wearing in public during the pandemic. He claimed both issues are important to District 3 voters.
Another issue Meltzer said was important to District 3 voters was the city's marijuana reform ordinance, which they approved overwhelmingly in November.
Initially, Meltzer aligned with Davis and opposed the council passing Proposition B. But unlike his opponent, Meltzer said that he signed the petition to put it on the early November ballot in 2022.
Many of Meltzer’s dissenting votes involved regular council business items related to roads, development and services. Meltzer said that he does his best to make sure there is “no devil hiding in the details.”
He said he consults with staff, board and commission members and people around the community to gain a deeper understanding of the issue and votes accordingly.
“Before each meeting, I pray for wisdom and courage and take all the input and see what really is the best thing for the community and pray for the courage to put it out there and say what needs to be said,” Meltzer says.
Jesse Davis, District 3 council member and former mayor pro tem
Davis isn’t too far behind Meltzer in dissenting votes at nearly 40 during his four years on council.
A lifelong Denton resident and fourth-generation Texan, Davis serves as a prosecutor at the Denton County District Attorney’s Office and sits on the Economic Development Board and the Council Committee on the Environment. He is the chair of the Downtown Economic Development Committee, the Council Community Partnership Committee and of the board of the North Texas Metroplex Children’s Choir.
As the early January recall petition indicated, Davis wasn’t a supporter of Denton's marijuana reform ordinance due to its conflicts with state and federal law.
He also declined to move forward with Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck’s early December proposal to provide council support by passing a similar ordinance to the one that more than 32,000 voters passed in early November to give it the budgetary teeth Beck said it needed.
In late June, Davis also opposed the abortion rights resolution, proposed by former council member Alison Maguire, who was recalled by her constituents for not supporting their views in early November. It was another reason listed on the early January petition to recall Davis.
“For me, the process always starts with thinking about the people I represent and how it is going to affect the city as a whole,” Davis said. He called the reasons listed on his recall petition a misrepresentation of the facts.
For three years, Davis said, he was the swing vote on the council. He couldn’t “play politics” or “wait in the wings on issues” and had gotten “very good at finding a solution to whatever the problem was.”
He offered an example of the gas well reverse setbacks, which measures the distance from a structure to a gas well. He supported the 500-feet distance between a gas well and a business or residence and not the 250 feet that had been proposed (or the 1,500 feet that his opponent proposed) because he said he felt 500 was more reasonable. The council agreed.
“I heard from a lot of developers, landowners, and conservatives who weren’t supportive,” Davis said. “But I felt it was right for safety and for the city.”
Davis claimed that he delves into the weeds with some issues. He’ll meet with staff and the city manager to go over issues. He also talks with his constituents to figure out the issues they’re concerned about.
Similar to other council members, Davis cast dissenting votes on regular council business items involving roads, zoning changes and specific-use permits and board appointments. A couple of examples can be found in 2019, when Davis voted against prohibiting parking on the side of Hickory Street from Avenue B to Welch Street and converting the traffic patterns from Avenue A and Mulberry Street from two-way traffic to one way.
Davis’ voting record also seems to indicate his partisan stance on issues, but he described it as more of the legality behind the issue.
For example, Davis declined to extend the COVID-19 disaster declarations on June 23, 2020, and several times afterward. He said it wasn’t because he didn’t think it wasn’t important for people to wear masks at businesses but because, in part, he didn’t think that businesses should be held responsible for people who decline to wear masks in the establishments.
Davis claimed that Gov. Greg Abbott had put the council in what’s known as the “Texas Two-Step,” where cities could tell businesses what to do through safety plans and health inspections but not individuals when it came to masking requirements.
At one point during those votes, the state was also suing Denton for its mask ordinance, which Davis said was another reason for his dissenting vote.
“Gov. Abbott took us out of the masking business,” Davis said.
The legality of the issue was the reason he gave the Record-Chronicle in late March for voting against the city’s first nondiscrimination ordinance due to the Class C misdemeanor associated with it if it’s violated. He claimed it would be difficult for the city to prove intent.
Davis voted against a Medicare for All resolution and declined to support the Comprehensive National Response to Climate Change from the United States Conference of Mayors, a response supported by former Mayor Chris Watts. He said he didn't support it because he didn’t think what a conference of mayors had to say about climate change “would help solve the problem in Denton.”
He pointed out that he supported the city’s initiative to address climate change through the city’s first ever climate action plan.
“I do not support resolutions on politicized issues over which the city has no control and no seat at the table,” Davis said. “... These are political documents, not policy documents, and this one in particular [Medicare for All] was on a federal issue.
"As a city we have a very targeted legislative agenda. I think it's important to stay focused on that or we lose credibility with our legislators.”
