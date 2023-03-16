 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

A look at the records of District 3 candidates for Denton City Council

Denton City Council meeting (copy)
Buy Now
Jeff Woo/DRC

Since Denton City Council's District 3 recall election was announced, incumbent council member Jesse Davis has reiterated that he’s confident that voters will cast their votes based on his past voting record as a council member.

Council members, though, cast hundreds of votes throughout their time in office, so it is difficult to figure out where they may stand on issues. Focusing on their dissenting votes does offer some insight since so few of them are cast.

Paul Meltzer

Paul Meltzer
Jesse Davis

Jesse Davis

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred