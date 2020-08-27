It has taken more than a year for Hallie Barnard, of Denton, to heal after her amputation surgery, but she and her family are hopeful she can start physical therapy soon — and then get fitted for a prosthetic leg.
Hallie, 12, had a bone marrow transplant in November 2018 to cure her Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a rare disorder that prevents the bone’s blood marrow from producing red blood cells. She then underwent amputation surgery in June 2019 after being diagnosed with the bone cancer osteosarcoma.
Hallie became an ambassador for Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth to help raise money to cover children’s medical bills.
“I do a lot of research fundraising, we do lots of speeches … just to get the word out and hope that people donate more to Cook Children’s and the Children’s Miracle Network,” Hallie said. “I feel like our family has become closer through this all. It’s been crazy how it’s all changed.”
She’s known most as the namesake for Hallie’s Heroes, a nonprofit organization that helps others with DBA find their match for a transplant.
Physical therapy is the next step in Hallie’s journey, but it has taken about a year to get to that point because it took a long time for her to heal from surgery. Her mother, Elyse Barnard, said it was hard for her daughter’s body to heal following surgery because she was still going through chemotherapy, and her amputated leg kept getting infected. She also broke her leg in June.
“Now, she’s in a cast, and we go back [to Cook’s] in September,” Barnard said. “They’ll take it off and see how it’s healed. Hopefully, she’ll be back at Cook’s getting ready to do physical therapy, get fitted [for a prosthetic] and start walking.”
Rotationplasty, the kind of amputation surgery she underwent, is a common surgery for children with tumors above the knee. The surgery preserves the lower leg which is then rotated 180 degrees and attached above the knee, making the ankle a new knee joint, according to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Barnard said this allows kids to still have a knee so they can do things like ride a bike and run.
“My other foot, we call that foot Sneaky, really wants to run so badly, so I pretend to run when I’m wheeling around,” Hallie said. “My amputated leg is Snakey.”
Barnard said it sounds weird but explained that every amputee they’ve met has named their leg after surgery. She suggested Hallie name her leg after amputation so that they wouldn’t feel down referring to one leg as her good leg and the other leg as her bad leg.
“Snakey, he has a very outgoing personality,” Hallie said. “He loves it when people pay attention to him. Sneaky is the exact opposite. Sneaky is very shy, but sometimes she gets jealous of her brother Snakey because he gets all the attention, so Sneaky acts up.”
While most of the world has been lamenting over 2020 and home schooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barnard said this year has been good to her family.
Hallie started seventh grade on Wednesday, which her mom says is her third year as a home-schooler after being pulled from school to receive treatment for her DBA and then cancer. She has been in and out of hospitals for years, but both Hallie and her mom said hospital staff have become family.
“To put it in perspective, I know everyone’s freaking out about COVID, but we’ve been living this [home schooling] life for the last three years,” Barnard said. “It’s definitely challenging, but it helps you focus on family and what’s important and realizing it could be a lot worse. … Our family isn’t in a hospital, we’re not separated.”