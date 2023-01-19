The Mount Experience
A family photograph that’s on display in the exhibit, taken during the process of restoring Old Mount Gilliam Cemetery.

 Kwesi Yanful/Tiny Hawk Productions

The giant screens at AT&T headquarters immerse you among chirping birds in the piney woods of East Texas.

Rodney Hawkins, a producer and journalist in Dallas, led a team that created the exhibit, called “The Mount Experience”. He was inspired to start researching his family history when he heard stories from his grandmother about growing up on her family’s sharecropping farm. The journey led him to the cemetery.

