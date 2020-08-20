Nathan Harvey was happy with the compromise he helped secure for himself and his neighbors.
Owners of 156 properties bordering Denton now have an extra 15 years before the threat of forced annexation will sprout back.
Harvey is one of those property owners, and his was one of the loudest voices arguing for concessions from the city of Denton and its non-annexation agreements.
The agreements, in short, are a promise from the city of Denton to not annex property bordering the city under a few conditions: Property owners must have an agricultural exemption, and they must adhere to certain development standards set by the city.
In theory, this keeps substandard development from harming the city, and it helps the city manage its growth without bringing uninterested property owners into the fold.
It’s also a guarantee that property owners won’t be burdened with higher taxes and city fees during the length of the non-annexation agreements.
A particularly contentious section of the agreements allows the city to forcibly annex properties when the agreements expire.
Harvey moved into his home between Argyle and Denton in 2015; he has an Argyle address, and his children attend Argyle ISD schools.
“So it really surprised us when we started getting annexation letters from Denton” just a few months after they moved in, he said.
He and his neighbors qualify for the agreements because they use at least part of their land for agricultural purposes — he said he has a couple head of cattle, as well as goats, chickens and honey bees.
Harvey emailed all members of the Denton City Council and spoke to some members over the phone prior to their Aug. 11 decision to extend the agreements from five to 20 years.
He also reached out to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.
“He was very willing to talk to us [property owners] and support us,” Harvey said of Miller. “He was fantastic.”
Miller sent a highly critical letter to council members and Mayor Chris Watts.
He spoke out against the city’s process of “voluntary annexation” upon contract expiration.
“You may have found a loophole in the law that enables you to force these property owners into annexation, but it’s wrong,” Miller wrote.
Don Barlow, one of Harvey’s neighbors, addressed council members during their Aug. 11 meeting.
He first moved into his home along South Bonnie Brae Street in 2003 and got a letter from the city of Denton signaling its intent to annex his property just before Christmas in 2009.
“In my opinion, it established a culture of fear and intimidation,” Barlow said.
Barlow said he, like many of his neighbors, was retired. The added expense of being annexed into Denton would be a significant financial burden.
The modified terms were extended to owners of all 156 properties included in this wave of non-annexation agreements, even those who had already signed onto the five-year terms.
Harvey and other property owners had argued for 45-year contracts, the maximum term allowed under Texas statute, and the deletion of language that would allow city councils to annex their property after the contracts expire, even if property owners have stuck to the agreements in full.
Those requests were turned down by Denton council members.
“It feels like a compromise but one I’m really happy with,” Harvey said.
Council members on Aug. 11 agreed to offer the 20-year contracts to all owners of the 156 properties, even those who already signed the five-year deal.
The City Council was overall less favorable to even a term extension during a previous meeting on Aug. 4, during which council member Deb Armintor was outspoken about her support of property owners.
Right around 120 of the 156 non-annexation agreements had been signed by property owners at that point.
Some council members were in favor of extending the agreements out to maybe 10 years; others felt it would be unfair to offer the few holdouts a better deal than the 120 got.
Some argued the agreements were good enough for the owners of the 120 properties who had already signed on for another five years, so they should be good enough for the holdouts.
Agriculture Commissioner Miller disagreed with that logic, calling it asinine.
“Forced into a rushed decision for which there was no real choice should not indicate satisfaction with the agreements or acceptance of the situation you have forced them into,” he wrote.