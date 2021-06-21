A Christian Community in Action

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article first appeared in the May/June 2021 edition of Denton County magazine.
For nearly half a century, Christian Community Action has helped residents of Denton County overcome crises and hardships by offering financial assistance and vital resources.
“It started with a small group of people gathering in a home to study the Bible,” said Gilbert Montez, president and CEO of the Lewisville-based nonprofit, founded in 1973. As they read the parable of the Good Samaritan and other Scriptures, they felt compelled to put the teachings of Jesus Christ into practice. Today, CCA continues to fulfill its mission of helping to alleviate suffering in the surrounding area and bringing hope to people’s lives.
The charity offers three programs to assist needy families and vulnerable populations: rescue, relief and restoration. Rescue services include rent and utility assistance for people facing a short-term crisis, such as a major illness, unemployment or change to the family structure. Not surprisingly, the nonprofit saw a dramatic increase in need as a result of layoffs and business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve helped more families than ever in the history of the organization, [providing] almost $2 million worth of rent and utility financial assistance,” Montez said.
An equally vital component of the rescue program is the CCA Food Pantry, which serves about 600 families each week. Prior to pandemic restrictions, families could select items of their choice. But to ensure social distancing, volunteers now load packaged groceries for families in need at a drive-thru.
Relief services include the Kids Eat Free Summer Program, which provides lunch to children in need from eight area school districts, as well as a back-to-school drive in August that provides them with backpacks, school supplies and clothes. In addition, CCA coordinates weekly grocery deliveries for older residents (affectionately referred to as Golden Angels), and the Christmas Cheer program, which provided toys to 2,200 children in the area last year.
“CCA is always busy serving our community,” said Anita Schiller, who has volunteered with the nonprofit for nearly a decade. “We offer life skills classes, such as ESL, GED and job readiness [training], and we do spiritual counseling,” she added, describing the charity’s restoration services. Although in-person classes have been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the leadership team is discussing when to reopen.
Funding for CCA’s myriad programs comes from private donations, grants and revenue from the CCA Resale Store, located on Mill Street in Old Town Lewisville and operated by Thrift Giant. The store offers clothing, home decor and a small selection of furniture.
“It’s been neighbors helping neighbors,” said Montez of the outpouring of support throughout the pandemic. “The community has responded — individuals, churches, businesses — they’ve all responded to help us help families.”
To learn more about the nonprofit or make a financial contribution, visit CCAHelps.org.