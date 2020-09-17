Denton Police Officer Urban Rodriguez, who was shot while on duty in late October 2019, is going through a "bureaucratic nightmare" in his pursuit of workers' compensation, a state law enforcement association says.
Officer Urbano “Urban” Rodriguez was conducting a traffic stop just after midnight on Oct. 29, 2019, when one of the vehicle occupants shot him in the head and leg. Rodriguez began receiving treatment at a rehabilitation facility out of state soon after, which an online fundraiser for the family described as "a story of unbelievable suffering."
A surge of media posts in the past month claim the Rodriguez family haven’t received the help they need, including housing solutions and a wheelchair-accessible van. Charley Wilkison, the executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT), said what the family is going through is a “bureaucratic nightmare.” CLEAT is a state union that advocates for officers across the state.
“An injured officer and any need they have, you’ll never be able to make them whole — as a city, provider, taxpayer, family, medical team,” Wilkison said. “So what we have to do instead, of course, is get as close as we can so that we have not treated them in some sort of punitive, adversarial way because now there are problems. … Now they don’t fit neatly in the uniform, the pay and benefits that you claimed you first provide. And what happens after that is up to politicians and the legal system.”
An online fundraiser established for the family in late August has raised more than $15,000 and says the shooting left Rodriguez with a traumatic brain injury and paralyzed on his right side. The family hasn't responded to requests for interviews.
Wilkison said he heard about Rodriguez’s injury when it occurred, as well as when he left for treatment out of state, but it was mostly silent after that. After learning about what the family has been going through recently in trying to get a wheelchair-accessible van and the fight to bring Rodriguez home, he said he hopes to bring awareness to their situation. Wilkison said he learned the family made a trip from Nebraska to Texas recently in a car-for-hire without air conditioning.
“We were notified of him being out of state, the provider being negative and punitive toward the family, this facility saying he couldn’t come back to Texas, how he was treated, the transportation back [to Texas],” Wilkison said. “The care provider, insurance carrier began to give them what I refer to as the ‘Injured Officer Treatment in Texas.’ The ‘you didn’t fill out all the boxes on your piece of paper there.’ It’s a bureaucratic nightmare, a ratchet deluxe response to a crisis with a family.”
The city of Denton released a statement Sept. 11 that they’re intervening on behalf of the family in the Rodriguez case, which has been handled by a third-party administrator. According to the statement, city staff learned there was a lack of clarity and poor communication with the family after reviewing case management of the third-party administrator.
Tiffany Thomson, the HR Operations Supervisor, said it’s an outlier scenario that the city is intervening in the way it is now with the Rodriguez case — the first time in city history, to her knowledge.
“That came to fruition with the concerns being raised by the family,” Thomson said. “We wanted to ensure we support Urban and Carrie Rodriguez.”
Wilkison said city officials should look inward and reflect on how they’ve responded.
“The city of Denton … should really look inside themselves and ask, why did we respond this way to a legit crisis we saw with our own eyes?” he said. “This is not only a citizen, this is your cop. He answered the call [the city] sent him on with the training and info you gave him, wearing protective gear you gave him.”
Thomson said it’s standard practice for cities to have third-party administrators — companies that provide employees with services on behalf of an insurance plan — to avoid any conflicts of interest.
The city’s statement says the third-party administrator “has the contractual authority to determine processes that need to be followed to access all benefits due to an injured employee, while remaining in compliance with all required state statutes.”
According to the statement, the city is working with an insurance carrier to expedite modifications for a van the family purchased, getting a specialized care manager for the family and beginning a review of the city's third-party administrator.
Thomson said when the city was made aware of the Rodriguez family’s needs, they began to jump in to see what they can do. City officials learned within the past week and a half of the family’s concerns in processing claims and benefits owed to Rodriguez. Wilkison said people raised enough money so the family could buy a van to modify for accessibility, but the family still requires renovations to make their home accessible.
Some of that intervention included talking to the Denton City Council in a closed session Tuesday to discuss future action. The City Council’s agenda for Sept. 22 includes an action item on whether to extend Rodriguez’s injury leave of absence, providing for an extra year of full pay. Thomson said the council also will soon review catastrophic injury policies.
“We want to look at a catastrophic injury policy that won’t help just Urban, but any first responder that comes across something like this,” she said. “We see that policy discussion happening within the next several months.”