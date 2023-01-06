A bright green comet that has not been seen since the last ice age will be visible in DFW skies later this month.

The comet, called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was discovered by astronomers at the Zwicky Transient Facility in March 2022. According to NASA, it will be visible in the Earth’s northern hemisphere, including DFW, in January, and the southern hemisphere in February.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you