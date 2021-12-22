Two unknown men stole 64 firearms from a pawn shop in Denton last week, and investigating agencies are offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to their arrest.
On Dec. 15, the Denton Police Department responded to a burglary at All State Pawn, 1116 S. Woodrow Lane, around 12 p.m. Earlier that morning, two men entered the building by destroying multiple layers of the exterior, took the guns and fled in a white Ford Fusion.
The Dallas division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives first posted about the reward Tuesday.
“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF. We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize these individuals,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.
Asked why Denton police didn’t notify the public sooner about the stolen firearms, a spokesperson said they wanted to wait to release information alongside the Dallas ATF since they’re working together.
A call to the Dallas ATF wasn’t returned by Wednesday afternoon.
The Police Department, Dallas ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the men’s identifications and/or arrests. An initial report with the Denton Police Department didn’t include a breakdown of what kind of firearms were stolen.
Surveillance footage of the burglary shows one of the men began to gather the firearms inside the store, which were stored in the back of the building, while the other man backed a white sedan up to the parking lot.
According to a news release, law enforcement believe the Ford Fusion is either a 2015, 2016 or 2017 model.
Anyone with information should contact the ATF by calling 1-888-ATFTIPS, email via atftips@atf.gov, or visit the bureau’s website.
