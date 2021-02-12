AP_20058793356405.jpg

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laboratory test kit for the coronavirus. 

 CDC/AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 14,878 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. 

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 12

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 59,849 529 382 8
Argyle 308 6 2
Aubrey 386 2 1
Bartonville 121 2
Carrollton 5,658 66 36 2
Celina 144 1
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,614 19 11
Copper Canyon 107 2
Corinth 1,572 17 12 1
Cross Roads 103 1 2
Dallas 610 5 8
Denton 9,578 57 96 1
DSSLC 215 0 3
DISH 10 1
Double Oak 197 2
Flower Mound 4,992 64 26 1
Fort Worth 1,012 7 1
Frisco 3,499 30 32 2
Hackberry 8 0
Hebron 82 0
Hickory Creek 357 1 1
Highland Village 1,082 15 8
Justin 436 2 7
Krugerville 111 3 1
Krum 424 3 1
Lake Dallas 587 4
Lakewood Village 35 1
Lewisville 8,431 73 58
Little Elm 3,282 39 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 433 4 2
Oak Point 262 5
Pilot Point 358 3 9 1
Plano 186 0 8
Ponder 142 0
Prosper 210 2 2
Providence Village 474 5 1
Roanoke 717 5 1
Sanger 666 1
Shady Shores 185 4 2
Southlake 43 0
Trophy Club 912 2 1
Unincorporated 8,279 75 40

