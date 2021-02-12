Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 14,878 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.
529 new COVID-19 cases as eight more deaths announced Friday
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 12
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|59,849
|529
|382
|8
|Argyle
|308
|6
|2
|Aubrey
|386
|2
|1
|Bartonville
|121
|2
|Carrollton
|5,658
|66
|36
|2
|Celina
|144
|1
|Coppell
|17
|0
|The Colony
|3,614
|19
|11
|Copper Canyon
|107
|2
|Corinth
|1,572
|17
|12
|1
|Cross Roads
|103
|1
|2
|Dallas
|610
|5
|8
|Denton
|9,578
|57
|96
|1
|DSSLC
|215
|0
|3
|DISH
|10
|1
|Double Oak
|197
|2
|Flower Mound
|4,992
|64
|26
|1
|Fort Worth
|1,012
|7
|1
|Frisco
|3,499
|30
|32
|2
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|Hebron
|82
|0
|Hickory Creek
|357
|1
|1
|Highland Village
|1,082
|15
|8
|Justin
|436
|2
|7
|Krugerville
|111
|3
|1
|Krum
|424
|3
|1
|Lake Dallas
|587
|4
|Lakewood Village
|35
|1
|Lewisville
|8,431
|73
|58
|Little Elm
|3,282
|39
|10
|New Fairview
|4
|0
|Northlake
|433
|4
|2
|Oak Point
|262
|5
|Pilot Point
|358
|3
|9
|1
|Plano
|186
|0
|8
|Ponder
|142
|0
|Prosper
|210
|2
|2
|Providence Village
|474
|5
|1
|Roanoke
|717
|5
|1
|Sanger
|666
|1
|Shady Shores
|185
|4
|2
|Southlake
|43
|0
|Trophy Club
|912
|2
|1
|Unincorporated
|8,279
|75
|40
Jenna Duncan
