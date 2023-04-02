Multiple bills have been filed in the current Texas legislative session seeking to regulate some people from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia and their purchasing property in the state. Similar bills have been filed in at least 15 other states and Washington, D.C.
Lawmakers who have authored some of the bills have said the legislation is intended to protect the state from governments that are considered a threat to the U.S. by the federal government. Those who oppose the bills say they are rooted in xenophobia.
Concerns over Chinese ownership of land in Texas spiked after lawmakers discovered that a Chinese subsidiary purchased about 140,000 acres near Laughlin Air Force Base in Val Verde County.
A December 2020 U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed that China accounted for less than 1% — 352,140 acres — of all foreign-held land in the United States.
Here are some of the bills introduced in the Texas Legislature:
Senate Bill 147
The bill: SB 147 would ban citizens and businesses from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia, or those governments, from buying property in Texas. It could have limited exceptions, for instance for people with dual U.S. citizenship.
Author: Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham
Coauthors: Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen; Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston; Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster
Status: Pending in committee March 2
Background: SB147 angered many in the Chinese American community when Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted his intent in January to sign the bill if passed.
The bill, according to Kolkhorst, “builds on” Senate Bill 2116, a bill passed by Republicans and Democrats in the last regular legislative session to protect “critical infrastructure.”
Some Democrats who voted in favor of SB 2116, including Gene Wu and Rafael Anchia, have spoken out against SB 147, which currently states that “an individual who is a citizen of China, Iran, North Korea, or Russia” would not be allowed to purchase or acquire real property.
After multiple rallies against the bills sprung up in major Texas cities, including Houston and Dallas, Kolkhorst and other Republican lawmakers have said the bill would clarify that people who are lawful permanent residents and dual citizens would not be affected by the proposed legislation.
Those who have led protests against the bill in North Texas have said they plan to oppose the bill even if Kolkhorst makes changes to it.
Senate Bill 552
The bill: Senate Bill 552 seeks to disallow non-U.S. citizens of China, Iran, North Korea, Russia or a “designated country” to purchase agricultural land in the state. Business entities and individuals would not be allowed to enter into an agreement relating to agricultural land with individuals from the four countries.
According to the bill, a “designated country” refers to countries designated as a threat to critical infrastructure by the governor after the governor consults with the Department of Public Safety and a state Homeland Security Council.
Authors: Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels; Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound
Status: Referred to committee Feb. 17
House Bill 4006
The bill: House Bill 4006 seeks to ban government entities with ties to China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying or acquiring land. The bill, if passed, would also not allow companies that are owned or controlled by citizens from the four countries to buy or acquire land in Texas.
Under the bill, the Texas attorney general would have the authority to enforce the guidelines proposed in the bill.
Author: Rep. David Spiller, R-Jacksboro
Status: Referred to committee March 20
Senate Bill 711
The bill: Senate Bill 711 states that “prohibited foreign actors” would not be allowed to buy real estate without a “written notice to the seller.”
Prohibited foreign actors, according to the bill, are people or companies that have ties to countries that are listed as a risk to U.S. national security under the Director of National Intelligence’s annual threat assessment. The 2023 report includes China, Iran, North Korea and Russia as among “the most direct, serious threats to the United States.”
After the seller is provided the notice, they would have the power to “immediately revoke any promise to sell the property,” under the bill. The bill also directs courts to “dismiss any action brought against a seller for revoking a promise to sell real property” based on the notice.
Author: Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock
Coauthor: Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton
Status: Pending in committee March 2
