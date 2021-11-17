The Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club is making the final preparations for its 39th Turkey Roll Bicycle Rally on Saturday, with the possibility of close to 1,000 riders participating.
The rally, which begins at 9 a.m., has five routes, including an eight-mile route for families who ride with children and challenged riders, according to a news release from the club. The longest route is 68 miles.
Riders will depart from and return to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2255 N. Bonnie Brae.
“This is one of the oldest bicycle rallies in Texas, and it marks the end of the traditional cycling season,” Joe Holland, Kiwanis member and Turkey Roll co-founder, said in the news release.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, also a Kiwanis member, will be present at the beginning of the ride to wish the riders well.
Helmets are required, and the Turkey Roll will be rain or shine, according to organizers, though the weather forecast calls for sunny skies with little chance of rain. The event will feature free food for riders and 2021 Turkey Roll T-shirts for all registered riders present.
In addition to the bike rally, a swearing-in ceremony for new military recruits will be conducted at noon at the church rally site. Retired Army Col. Bill Johnson and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Zane Lemon, Kiwanis members, will conduct the ceremony. Representatives from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force Reserves are expected to attend.
Money from registration and donations given to the Turkey Roll benefit service leadership clubs in Denton schools. High schoolers at Key Clubs will greet riders at the rest stops along the route.
For those not already registered, registration until the day of the rally is $40 (or $20 for those 12 and under). Tandem riders are charged extra. Live registration at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will be 5-7 p.m. on Friday and starts at 7 a.m. the day of the rally.