A project to clear the Elm Fork of the Trinity River in Denton County is complete, according to a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson.
“Multiple local, state and federal groups worked together to find a solution to the log jam at the Elm Fork in Denton County,” Emily McCann said. “TxDOT sent a plan for crews to perform debris removal work to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has jurisdiction over the area.”
A Corps spokesperson referred questions about the project to TxDOT.
“Once the plan was received and approved, a contractor was selected … to ensure the integrity of the system of bridges upstream.”
The Denton Record-Chronicle reported in September 2019 that a log jam in the Elm Fork was “interfering with the (river’s) flow.” Brush, logs and other flood debris could be seen from the U.S. 380 bridge. Grass and other brush was growing in and around the logs.
“The contractor removed approximately 2,300 cubic yards of debris near U.S. 380,” McCann said. “TxDOT completed its scope of work for debris removal just south of the U.S. 380 bridge.”
The Corps dammed the Trinity River to create Lake Lewisville and the river basin upstream to create Ray Roberts Lake. Both were built for flood control and public water supply. The channel between the two lakes, the Greenbelt, is about 12 miles long.
The Elm Fork in Denton County includes a trail for equestrian users and a kayak launch, Corps spokesperson Clay Church said.