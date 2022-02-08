Denton County officials are set to put $11.5 million toward widening two farm-to-market roads north of U.S. Highway 380: FM1385 and FM2931.
County commissioners authorized the fund usage during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting. The two projects are a collaboration between Denton County and the Texas Department of Transportation and are still in the engineering stage. Years down the line, they will add four new lanes to FM1385 and FM2931, roads that head north from U.S. 380 in northeast Denton County.
FM1385 will be widened between U.S. 380 and FM455 east of Pilot Point, while FM2931 will be widened up to FM428, a few miles east of Aubrey city limits. In 2020, TxDOT held public meetings on both the projects, which showed over 18 miles of estimated work between the two. They’ll each ultimately be widened from two to six lanes in order to address growing traffic and congestion in the area, which falls in Denton County Precinct 1.
“This is a major step in the relief of traffic and congestion in that area, and this is step one for that,” County Administrator Jody Gonzalez said. “This is the very first stepping-off point to move forward with that process.”
The $11.5 million approved Tuesday will go to engineering services for the two projects. $7.7 million is for a contract with Lina T. Ramey & Associates for the FM1385 project, with $3.85 million going to Jacobs Engineering Group for the FM2931 project.
County Judge Andy Eads said officials will be complying with TxDOT’s “very rigid outlined public involvement criteria” as the projects move forward. According to a county document from January, the projects each have similar timelines, suggesting construction could start at the tail end of 2025 at the earliest.
Construction costs are estimated at well over $200 million combined, according to the document, although TxDOT will likely absorb the vast majority of that cost. John Polster of Innovative Transportation Solutions, a longtime consultant for the county, explained the arrangement further.
“The funding of the project is the least critical issue,” Polster said. “The state has revenue that they have to spend, so much per month and so much per year, over what’s called a 10-year plan. ... What the county does is we come along and do all of the engineering and advanced planning.”
Denton County and TxDOT officials will continue to work with the chosen engineering firms as the projects move forward.
Omicron numbers plummeting
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said Tuesday that improvement on the COVID-19 front is increasing rapidly, with essentially every important statistic trending in the right direction. Raw case totals are plummeting and hospitalizations are also on a sharp decline.
“The decline is really, pretty steep,” Richardson said. “We’re seeing what I’m going to call a precipitous exit [of omicron].”
Statewide test positivity, a metric Richardson has leaned on often during the omicron variant surge, illustrates that decline on the state level. Molecular tests are almost down to below 20% positivity, while rapid tests are nearly under 10%. Those current benchmarks are about half the rate each test reached during the peak of the omicron wave.
“Omicron is leaving the county and it couldn’t be gone too soon,” Richardson said.