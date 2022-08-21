Built by leading home builder D.R. Horton, Silverado already has about 1,500 homes, according to Charles Kreidler, Aubrey’s interim city administrator and a former Silverado resident. Its rapid growth made it the country’s third-fastest-selling master-planned community in the first half of 2022, according to RCLCO Real Estate Consulting.
As North Texas suburbia absorbs rural communities like Aubrey, locals know they live in a region in transition. The city is growing beyond its roots as a farming community, and new residents bring important economic activity.
“Who from the outside is going to come in and change this?” Krys Murray said, gesturing around her restaurant, World Famous MOMS.
Look closer, though, and it’s easy to see how new the neighborhood is. Each house has exactly one tree in the front yard, many so young they’re tethered to the ground for support. Builders work on new homes on the edge of the community.
In the years since people started moving in, Silverado’s own community has taken shape.
There also have been growing pains, Karhu acknowledged. A planned lake was dug but hasn’t been filled with water. Some residents have had water quality issues and water outages.
“The rapid growth presents a multitude of challenges to the provision of all types of public services,” wrote Chris Boyd, general manager of the Mustang Special Utility District, which includes Silverado, in an email.
Supply-chain issues, labor shortages, drought and heat complicate things as well, Boyd wrote. He noted that the water outages and quality issues were caused by the same well, with the last problems resolved in January.
D.R. Horton did not respond to a request for comment, including to discuss utility issues or confirm the size of Silverado.
People aren’t attracted to Silverado because of the amenities, Karhu said. They’re drawn by the price point — homes start at $343,490, according to D.R. Horton’s website — the location and the community. He has helped build that community by moderating discussion pages on Facebook — becoming, as Kreidler put it, the “unofficial mayor” of Silverado.
“There’s a strong sense of community in Aubrey, the city limits, and there’s a strong sense of community that’s somewhat different in Silverado,” Kreidler said.
The relationship between those two communities and other nearby developments will help shape Aubrey’s future.
Peanut farming was the backbone of the local economy for decades, but drought and high costs drove farmers out of business toward the end of the 20th century. Today the area is horse country, with ranches sprawling around the city.
But Aubrey is becoming “development country,” said Jackie Fuller, a retired schoolteacher who heads the city historical society and leads tours at the museum.
The city’s population has more than doubled since the 2010 Census, when it had about 2,600 residents. Alongside Silverado, other big master-planned communities are growing just outside the city limits. Sandbrock Ranch will have about 2,400 homes, and Aspen Meadows will have 312.
“The suburban cities around Dallas and Fort Worth are among the best places to develop new homes of anywhere in the United States,” said Cullum Clark, director of the Bush Institute-Southern Methodist University Economic Growth Initiative.
Cities across North Texas are welcoming and planning for development, Clark said. Meanwhile, people are migrating to Sun Belt metropolitan areas and moving to suburbs from core cities, so there are plenty of buyers for new homes. The results are visible across the region.
Frisco was the nation’s fastest-growing large city from 2010 to 2019. Cities closer to Aubrey’s scale, like Celina, are booming as well. Including Silverado, the D-FW area is home to four of the 50 top-selling master-planned communities on RCLCO’s list.
In the meantime, the influx of new residents brings other benefits.
When Murray and her husband moved to Aubrey and started planning to open a restaurant, they chose a historic building on South Main Street that had fallen into disrepair, mirroring the rusting peanut-drying plant that still looms across the train tracks from downtown. The Murrays restored the building, and MOMS opened inside in 2005.
The restaurant was a hit with people who came to the area to look at horses, but developments like Silverado are an important source of new customers — and new fuel for the city’s revitalization.
“It’s a boon to us who have sat here and treaded water for a long time,” Murray said.
City leaders have been preparing for growth for years. A 2015 master plan outlined recommendations for a larger downtown and new public spaces as well as other improvements, such as a renovation of the peanut-drying facility for a restaurant, museum or mixed-use space.
New development also means roadway improvements and the possibility of a bigger grocery store opening, Kreidler said.
“We want to have growth for our citizens and provide those services that they need,” the city administrator said. “But we also want to keep that small-town feel, which is why most of the residents who live in the city limits of Aubrey moved here in the first place.”
Transformation underway
Fuller, 87, lived in Aubrey when she was young. After moving away, she returned in 1973 to teach. She has seen the city transform, and she has ideas about how to accomplish Kreidler’s goal.
Trucks roll through downtown, and Fuller would like to see them diverted. That would make the city quieter and more attractive to businesses. She’d also like to see the developers of planned communities set aside land for schools.
In Silverado, she got her wish. There’s an elementary school across the street from the pool.
At a 2019 groundbreaking ceremony, Aubrey’s school superintendent had Fuller help him unveil the new school’s name. What Fuller read stunned her.
For a school in a place that’s shaping Aubrey’s future, local leaders chose to honor someone who now safeguards memories of its past. It’s named Jackie Fuller Elementary.