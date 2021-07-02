A Cross Roads business hosted a fundraiser that raised $37,000 for the Denton Sewing Center, a local business that lost its building and much of its product in a fire in May.
Box Car Quilts in Cross Roads hosted a three-day fundraiser in late June to benefit the Denton Sewing Center. Staff presented the Denton business with a large, celebratory check on Thursday.
“After Heart to Heart Weekend, a 3-day event where [the owner] pledged to donate 50% of her store profits and host a silent auction, they were able to present Denton Sewing Center with a check for a total of $37,000!” said Emily Huechteman, a volunteer whose mother works at Box Car Quilts, in an email Thursday.
Laura Turner, the owner of Box Car Quilts, said in an email Tuesday the fundraiser drew in people from all over Texas and beyond. She estimated about 175 people came out on Sunday, the day of the silent auction where guests were able to bid on over 100 items.
“We had donations from California to New York and everywhere in between,” Turner said. “We even had some ladies drive in from around the state to join us for the weekend.”
In an announcement for the fundraiser, Turner said half of her business’s profits from June 25 to 27 would go toward the Denton Sewing Center, and all proceeds from ticket sales for Sunday would go toward the Denton business.
A fire on May 24 damaged the building and much of its product, but the owners moved the business into an adjacent building at 1510 Malone St. Debbie and Paul Weigenant reopened their store that same week. Debbie’s daughter, 45-year-old Jennifer Spillane, is accused of setting the business on fire. She remains in the Denton County Jail, and a criminal case hasn’t been filed yet.