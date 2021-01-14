A 43-week streak came to an end this week, as regional and statewide gas prices soared about the $2-a-gallon threshold, with AAA on Thursday reporting an 11-cent spike in the Texas average gas price, to $2.10 a gallon.
That price is now just 17 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price also increased this week, up 7 cents a gallon to $2.36 a gallon — 21 cents less than in January 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.36, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.96 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region actually saw price increases that outpaced the state at large, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington jumping 16 cents this week, to $2.16 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.99 a gallon, found at the Short Stop off Fort Worth Drive. That price is 16 cents more than the lowest reported price last week and appears to be an outlier, with the next-lowest price being $2.08 a gallon.
The Lone Star state gas price average broke a 301-day streak below $2 a gallon over the weekend, AAA reported. That was the longest streak since 2005 when the state average hit $2 a gallon for the first time. Higher crude oil prices are primarily behind the rise in pump prices. Still, demand for retail gasoline remains below levels seen at this same time last year primarily due to COVID-19’s impact on travel and daily commutes.
Drivers in Texas still are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking fifth lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi has the lowest average gas price at $2.06 a gallon.