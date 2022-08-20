Multiple people shot into a crowd outside a north Oak Cliff club early Saturday, leading an off-duty Dallas police officer to open fire on a car and leaving three people wounded, police said.
An argument broke out among a group of people who had gathered in a parking lot in the 200 block of South Llewelyn Avenue, near Jefferson Boulevard, after leaving a club. Several off-duty officers were working nearby, police said.
Authorities said the incident took place just after 2 a.m., but a police call log indicates officers responded to the location about 12:20 a.m. Police did not explain the discrepancy.
According to police, people in two vehicles fired into the crowd as they drove off, and one of the officers “fired in the direction of the moving vehicle.”
Three people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. One person was taken into surgery, while the other two were stable, police said.
It was unclear whether any or all of the three were struck by the officer’s gunfire. Police also did not say whether any of the wounded people were off-duty officers.
No arrests have been made, police said.
Police did not identify the officer who fired their weapon, say how many shots they fired or say whether they remained on active duty.
Both the Dallas County district attorney’s office and the Office of Community Police Oversight were notified of the shooting.
No additional information was immediately available.