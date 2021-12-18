Three students in Lewisville ISD were arrested for threats they made against campuses last week using Snapchat, police said Friday.
Two of the students face one felony count each of making a terroristic threat, and the third student faces four misdemeanor counts of making a terroristic threat, Lewisville police said. Because of their ages, their names were not released.
None of the threats were deemed credible, police said.
All three students were detained Friday away from any campus, police said.
Police said the student facing the misdemeanor charges created and spread the original threat on Snapchat. The other two students knew the threats were false but continued to spread them using Snapchat, police said.
The arrests were not connected to viral social media posts warning of a national “school shooting day” Friday, police said.
The district plans to look into further punishment options, including placement at an alternative school, police said.
Police said all three students are being held at the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.
Flower Mound police said they arrested a Lewisville ISD student Monday for making threats against Marcus High School. That case is unrelated to the three arrests made Friday, said Matt Martucci, a spokesman for the city.