Three officers were fired in as many days last week at the Fort Worth Police Department.
The firings, which occurred Dec. 13, 14 and 15, are unrelated. They follow the conclusion of administrative investigations from incidents that occurred between November 2021 and last month, according to a news release.
In each case, the department’s command staff determined the officers violated multiple department policies.
The announcement of the firings comes a day after another former Fort Worth officer, Aaron Dean, was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for fatally shooting a young Black woman, Atatiana Jefferson, more than three years ago.
Each time the Fort Worth department announces the firing or arrest of one of its officers — which has happened more than a half dozen times this year — the statement pledges transparency.
“The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior,” it says. “Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community.”
Burglary charge
Detective Bryan Lafaurie, a nine-year veteran of the department, was fired Dec. 13.
On July 12, Fort Worth police responded to a burglary after people reported a man with a gun forced his way into their home. The man was later identified as Lafaurie, who was off duty at the time and “entered the residence to confront teenagers he suspected of stealing his personal property,” earlier that day, the department said.
He was immediately stripped of his police powers, police said.
Lafaurie, 34, was indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury on Nov. 16 on a burglary charge.
He was assigned to the digital forensics unit at the time of his arrest.
Domestic-violence incident
Officer Derek Maly, a patrolman who had been with the department for a year at the time of his arrest, was fired Dec. 14.
Maly, 30, was arrested on a family-violence assault charge while off duty by the Saginaw Police Department on Nov. 28. Officers responded to a home where Maly’s wife told police he had assaulted her, the department said.
He was immediately stripped of his police powers.
Misuse of city computer
Officer Darrell Coker, a patrolman who had been with the department for four years at the time of his arrest, was fired Thursday.
In April, the department received a tip alleging Coker used a city computer to run a person’s information through the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System on two occasions last year, the department said. Although he was on duty at the time of the incidents, there was no indication he had a law-enforcement reason to perform the checks.
He was immediately stripped of his police powers. In June, the department filed a criminal case against Coker with the Tarrant County criminal district attorney’s office.
Coker, 48, was indicted Sept. 28 on a charge of breach of computer security. He turned himself in to authorities after the indictment and was placed on unpaid suspension until the administrative investigation was finalized.
