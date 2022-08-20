Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 7:02 pm
A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in downtown Dallas early Saturday, and the gunman remained at large as of Saturday afternoon.
About 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard, where a witness told police Gustavo Lopez Estrada was shot inside his car.
Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers believe he was shot by someone in a dark-colored SUV near Pacific and Harwood avenues who then drove away, according to police.
Anyone with information may contact Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or david.grubbs@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 151145-2022.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. To make an anonymous tip, call 214-373-8477.
