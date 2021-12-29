Many city of Denton and Denton County government buildings will be closed in observance of New Year’s Eve.

In general, that means don’t expect some government services Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

First responders will remain on duty. Trash and recycling collection in Denton will be unaffected by the winter holidays.

Below is an overview of some local holiday closures:

Denton libraries will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 1 with regular hours resuming on Jan. 2.

  • The Denton Natatorium will reopen after maintenance on Jan. 1.
  • The Home Chemical Collections Drop Off & Re-use Store will be closed from Dec. 31 until 7 a.m. on Jan. 3.
  • The Denton landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31. It will be closed from Jan. 1 until 7 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Pandemic reporting from Denton County Public Health will not be released on Dec. 31 and will resume the afternoon of Jan. 3.

Visit the city of Denton website for more information on holiday closures.

The Denton Record-Chronicle offices will close at noon Thursday, Dec. 30, and reopen Monday, Jan. 3, for regular hours.

— Staff report

 