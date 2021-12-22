Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 22, 2021 @ 7:36 pm
Many government facilities are scheduled to be closed during the days surrounding Christmas and New Year's Day this year.
In general, that means don't expect some city of Denton services Thursday-Monday. Denton County facilities will instead be closed Friday-Monday.
First responders will remain on duty. Trash and recycling collection will be unaffected by the winter holidays.
Below is an overview of some local holiday closures:
Visit the city of Denton website for more information on holiday closures.
The Denton Record-Chronicle offices will close Thursday, Dec. 23 at noon and reopen Monday, Dec. 27 for regular hours.
