Many government facilities are scheduled to be closed during the days surrounding Christmas and New Year's Day this year.

In general, that means don't expect some city of Denton services Thursday-Monday. Denton County facilities will instead be closed Friday-Monday.

First responders will remain on duty. Trash and recycling collection will be unaffected by the winter holidays.

Below is an overview of some local holiday closures:

  • Denton libraries will be closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday until resuming regular hours Sunday. They will be closed again on Dec. 31 through Jan. 1 with regular hours resuming on Jan. 2. 
  • Denton utilities customer service will be unavailable Dec. 23-26 with regular hours set to resume on Dec. 27. 
  • Most Denton civic and recreation centers will be closed Dec. 24-25 with regular hours resuming on Dec. 26. The Denton Natatorium will remain closed for maintenance until Jan. 1.
  • Animal Services and the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center will be closed Dec. 24-25. Regular hours will resume Dec. 26. 

Visit the city of Denton website for more information on holiday closures.

The Denton Record-Chronicle offices will close Thursday, Dec. 23 at noon and reopen Monday, Dec. 27 for regular hours. 

 

