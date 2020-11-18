You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period.
Five-year-old Liam Wellman talks with Santa Claus during Denton Community Market's Holiday Market at the Historical Park, Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Today is the marketÕs last date of the season. The event offered holiday music from Vocal Magic, Santa Claus on site, scavenger hunt and activities.
Nov. 27-13 — Holiday on the Farm by Team Family Farms hosts family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 1042 W. Sherman Drive in Aubrey. $10 per person. No pets allowed. Visit www.teamfamilyfarms.com.
Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 5-24 — Santa Adventure Land is open in Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35. Huge venue offers all ages entrance to a snow room, gumdrop forest, North Pole Postal Room, toy test room, disco tech room, Santa's workshop, elf university, gift shop, Mrs. Claus' Kitchen, movie theater and a visit with some real reindeer. Hours vary. Admission for ages 2-14 is $20-$40; adults and teens 15 and older get in for $6 with a child, with add-on packages available. Visit santaadventureland.com.
Oklahoma resident Eddie Grant, the owner of Santa Adventure Land in Golden Triangle Mall, spent four years planning the seasonal attraction at Golden Triangle Mall. Several admission packages give all ages access to a snow room, a North Pole Post Office, real reindeer, a toy shop, a cookie making kitchen, a gum drop forest, a disco and karaoke room and more.
Saturdays, Nov. 28-Dec. 19 — Holiday Market and December Market Days at theDenton Community Market, blending seasonal sights, sounds and merch at the weekly Saturday market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Holiday Market is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 28. December Market Days will be 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Free admission. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
Dec. 12-31— Theatre Denton presentsFireside Footlights: A Holiday Celebration From the Campus, an online presentation with some familiar music and stories (and maybe some not-so-familiar tales). Donations from viewers will benefit Health Services of North Texas, Theatre Denton's Beaujolais & More, The Salvation Army Denton. Our Daily Bread and Hearts for Homes. Visit www.theatredenton.com and www.facebook.com/theatredenton.
Dec. 18-20 — The Festival Ballet of North Central TexaspresentsThe Nutcracker, the holiday classic, in the Texas Ballroom at the Gaylord Texan, 1501 Gaylord Drive in Grapevine. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19-20. Tickets cost $30-$40. Visit www.festivalballet.net.
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 20-21
10 a.m. to close — Holiday Market Days at Denton Vintage Market, 330 Sunset St. Vendors will sell holiday-themed items and gift-worthy goods, including clothes, jewelry, home decor, upcycled furnishings and more.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
4 to 9 p.m. —Holiday Pop-up Market at the Best Western Premiere Crown Chase Inn & Suites, 2450 Brinker Road. Shop for clothes, accessories, Christmas photos, treats and more. Masks required. Free admission.
Thursday, Dec. 3
6 p.m. —Krum Christmas Tree Lighting at the Krum Public Library, 815 E. McCart St. Features official tree lighting, the Rev. Joe Mayo and singers from the Christian Center Assembly of God Church, Ms. Rhonda's All-Stars dancers and Santa Claus. Bring lawn chairs and letters to Santa, to drop off in a special mailbox. Free.
Friday, Dec. 4
5:30 to 9:30 p.m. —Denton Holiday Lighting Festival on the Square is drive-up and digital this year. Families will be able to get drive-up photos with Santa in a snow globe (location to be announced), and while the festival hasn't announced any formal plans to stream any music or messages on its website, organizers are asking locals to donate money again this year for a virtual "elves shelves" toy drive. VIP packages will include a location that includes Santa selfies, an ornament, a T-shirt and more. Visit www.dentonholidaylighting.com.
7 to 9 p.m. —Christmas Round-Up at Rancho de la RocaRetreat Center, 2459 W. Blackjack Road in Aubrey. Enjoy hay rides (last one sets out at 8:30 p.m.), the Christmas story under the stars, thousands of lights and Christmas carols around the campfire with Santa and treats at the chuck wagon. $10 per person, $5 for ages 3-5. Photos with Santa cost $5. Visit www.peaceoftherock.org/events.
Saturday, Dec. 5
7 to 9 p.m. —Christmas Round-Up at Rancho de la RocaRetreat Center, 2459 W. Blackjack Road in Aubrey. Enjoy hay rides (last one sets out at 8:30 p.m.), the Christmas story under the stars, thousands of lights and Christmas carols around the campfire with Santa and treats at the chuck wagon. $10 per person, $5 for ages 3-5. Photos with Santa cost $5. Visit www.peaceoftherock.org/events.