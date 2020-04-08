An 18-year-old Carrollton woman has been booked into the Denton County Jail on allegations of a terroristic threat after she threatened to intentionally spread COVID-19, according to Carrollton police.
Lorraine Maradiaga's bail was set at $20,000 with conditions on her release, including self-isolating for 21 days. She was booked Tuesday and posted bail the same day.
Carrollton police said in a social media post Sunday that they were looking for Maradiaga, who allegedly claimed on social media that she had tested positive for the virus and would spread it to others.
According to police, she later told them she had tested negative.
“We have confirmed her test was negative, but since we had so many moving parts yesterday, we did treat it as positive,” Jolene DeVito, a spokeswoman for Carrollton police, said.
DeVito said police were already prepared by the time Maradiaga turned herself in since they knew there was a probability she would be coming through the department.
“We handled [her arrest] as a positive case, which meant handling her within our coronavirus protocols,” DeVito said. “In this case, she was handled [with] officers in full personal protective equipment.”
Carrollton police officers have been utilizing personal protective equipment in different layers, she said. For Maradiaga, she said they went to the extreme.
The booking process with Carrollton police was quick, DeVito said, before Maradiaga was transported to the Denton County Jail and booked around 5 p.m.
As of March 13, inmates being booked into Denton County Jail are checked at a medical window for a fever, according to a news release from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
Inmates with temperatures higher than 100.5 degrees won't go past the medical window without outside medical clearance. Once inmates are inside the jail, they're screened by medial staff and fitted for masks if medical officials deem that necessary, according to the release.
Capt. Orlando Hinojosa, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said Maradiaga was placed by herself until she posted bail and that they took precautions with her as they have with other inmates.