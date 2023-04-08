Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 8, 2023 @ 7:25 pm
Fort Worth police say a 14-year-old girl was killed Friday in an apparently accidental shooting.
Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 2100 block of Daniel Street, near South Riverside Drive and East Maddox Avenue, and found the girl wounded, police said.
The girl was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she died from a gunshot wound to her head according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was identified as Nateavia Lewis.
Police said homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and the person who fired the weapon.
"Detectives believe that this is an accidental shooting,” police said in a written statement.
No arrests have been made, police said.
