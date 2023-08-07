This month marks the Denton Record-Chronicle’s 120th year of operation.
It also marks the beginning of a new era in our company’s history as KERA’s acquisition of Denton Public Media, which we announced last year, is now complete. This partnership will allow the Record-Chronicle to move forward into our digital future while continuing to serve as Denton’s longest-running, most-trusted news source.
To say that the legacy “newspaper business” has been turned on its head is an understatement. Gone are the days of print-only newspaper publishers, replaced by an era of continuous innovation in digital media. We’ve embraced that challenge here in Denton, devoting our time and resources to meet our audience wherever it wants, whenever it wants.
Whether it’s through our email newsletters, our online replica edition, our social media channels or even the weekend printed edition, our mission remains the same: to be the best source of knowledge for the people of Denton County so they remain informed, enlightened and entertained as our population grows.
And while we are committed to evolving as the digital world changes, we also promise to honor our past by upholding our standards and delivering meaningful, credible local journalism for our subscribers and advertising customers.
We have moved quickly and made some big changes during the last several years so that our business is positioned well for the future. Behind the scenes, we have worked with peers around the country and some of the industry’s top organizations that are committed to strengthening local journalism.
Through this experience, we’ve learned a lot about how newsrooms elsewhere are rising to the challenge, and we’re proud to be on the leading edge of the digital transformation among companies our size (and even larger). We’ve also learned a lot about what you expect from us. We know reading the Record-Chronicle is a habit for many of you, and we are working hard to ensure that the changes we make add to your enjoyment.
Just last week, we made another small change to our e-Edition. Our real-time metrics have shown us that the vast majority of our readers like to access stories in a single window beside the replica page, as opposed to zooming in on text and flipping through pages. As we continue to improve the experience for our e-Edition readers, we feel it’s important to note that our website, dentonrc.com, has much more up-to-the-minute content available all day, every day.
We are grateful for the feedback you’ve shared — and for the trust you’ve placed in us. Your support has been critical to our success so far, and we are optimistic about what lies ahead:
Our partnership with KERA will open doors for our two newsrooms to work together to cover issues that affect everyday life in our fast-growing area. We’ll be able to spotlight their work alongside ours, giving you a deeper look at local issues, useful news and things to do in our city, our county and across North Texas. We’ll also be able to enhance our coverage by adding podcasts, radio reports and video stories.
Soon, we will move into a new building here in Denton, and KERA has made a commitment to build a studio in our new space. We’re also expanding our newsletter offerings, including the launch of Denton U, a source for students, parents and others who care about the communities around UNT, TWU and NCTC.
With Denton Public Media now having nonprofit status, we also will be able to receive contributions from subscribers and friends to support our work. Funding for community journalism like ours, with fact-checked reporting and coverage that is not available anywhere else, is vital for the health of our community.
The National Trust for Local News estimates that 3 million people live in cities, towns and rural counties with no local news coverage, and that number continues to grow. When a town’s newspaper goes away, so does most of the journalism that keeps its people informed of everything from road construction and new businesses to what’s going on with local government and elected officials.
As part of the family that has owned and managed the Record-Chronicle for 78 years, I’m excited about the future for our city. I’m excited about our continued plans to grow and to expand how we deliver content not only in Denton but throughout the county as well.
Local journalism remains on solid ground here. Thank you for helping us preserve it.
