This month marks the Denton Record-Chronicle’s 120th year of operation.

It also marks the beginning of a new era in our company’s history as KERA’s acquisition of Denton Public Media, which we announced last year, is now complete. This partnership will allow the Record-Chronicle to move forward into our digital future while continuing to serve as Denton’s longest-running, most-trusted news source.

BILL PATTERSON is the publisher of the Denton Record-Chronicle.

