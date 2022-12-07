Dallas Police Department image
Elias Valverde II/DMN

A 12-year-old boy is accused of murder in the hit-and-run death of an 82-year-old woman in northwest Dallas last month.

The boy was detained Wednesday in connection with the crash that killed Florence Kelly a month ago. The juvenile’s name was not released because of his age, and it is unclear whether he has an attorney.

