In the midst of record-breaking heat indexes, the Denton Community Shelter had to shut down its emergency shelter wing on July 5 to repair a leak in the sprinkler system after a shelter guest inadvertently broke one of the sprinkler heads while relocating a personal item to a top bunk, according to city staff.
It is estimated to cost $105,000 for the repair, which includes remediation, testing and reconstruction of wall components that were damaged, said Chief of Staff Ryan Adams.
Repairs, Adams, said, are expected to be completed Thursday evening, and the emergency shelter wing will reopen Friday.
“The City is responsible for the facility and will be paying for the repairs,” Adams said.
Adams said that they also plan to install strike-proof sprinklers for an additional $10,500 once the Council approves the request.
But it is unclear why they weren’t installed when the building went through an $8.8 million reconstruction last year to house the shelter.
After the sprinkler broke, the Fire Department was called, and shelter guests were temporarily evacuated, according to the July 7 Friday Staff Report.
City staff said that they engaged with a restoration firm, and multiple fans were deployed to begin drying the walls and equipment that had been saturated during what they called an extended leak. They also delivered 75 emergency cots to the shelter.
Our Daily Bread, which runs the shelter in partnership with Monsignor King Outreach Center, sent an email to community members seeking volunteers to cover the overnight shift at the shelter.
“There was a leak in the emergency shelter wing, which has decreased the capacity to shelter people overnight that really need it. To address this need until the repairs are made, there is an option to utilize one of the large classrooms on the administrative side as a temporary shelter space,” Our Daily Bread staff wrote in an email shared by United Way to community members, one of whom shared it with the Record-Chronicle.
As of June 30, United Way reported that there were an estimated 458 unhoused people in the city of Denton, based on unduplicated persons who entered the Housing Crisis Response System, completed an intake with an agency in Denton and accessed services within Denton County, said Olivia Mata-Williams, director of education, housing and workforce at United Way.
Normally, the shelter has 118 emergency shelter beds and 32 emergency cots available nightly. Wendy McGee, executive director of Our Daily Bread, told the Record-Chronicle in late June.
“We are working to shelter as many as possible,” McGee said. “We are full most every night.”
In a Thursday evening email, McGee said that during the month of July, they have averaged 179 guests per night at the emergency and transitional shelter.
“Since the leak we have utilized the community room, two classrooms and the computer lounge to place guests overnight,” McGee said. “Guests are sleeping on cots and/or mattresses. We are sanitizing all cots/mattresses each day and washing bed linens daily. Our guests have been great helpers in the laundry room. They are also helping to take down and sanitize sleeping surfaces (cots/mattresses) daily and set up and distribute linens nightly.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.