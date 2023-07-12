Our Daily Bread volunteers

Shelter volunteers serve a meal.

 DRC file photo

In the midst of record-breaking heat indexes, the Denton Community Shelter had to shut down its emergency shelter wing on July 5 to repair a leak in the sprinkler system after a shelter guest inadvertently broke one of the sprinkler heads while relocating a personal item to a top bunk, according to city staff.

It is estimated to cost $105,000 for the repair, which includes remediation, testing and reconstruction of wall components that were damaged, said Chief of Staff Ryan Adams.

