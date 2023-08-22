childbirth survey

In a new Vital Signs report, 1 in 5 mothers say health care providers shouted at or scolded them, ignored requests for help or threatened that their treatment would be withheld.

 Bear Goldstein Photography/Baylor University Medical Center

One in 5 U.S. mothers reported mistreatment while receiving maternity care with their most recent pregnancy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in a new study Tuesday.

Mothers said health care providers shouted at or scolded them, ignored requests for help or threatened that their treatment would be withheld, the Vital Signs report showed. They also said their physical privacy wasn’t protected.

