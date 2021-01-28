The Denton County Transportation Authority approved a $1.77 million, 1.6-mile Lewisville trail at Thursday’s January board meeting, with a Denton sidewalk project soon to come.
The trail is the first project approved as part of DCTA’s Transportation Reinvestment Program (TRiP), a funding program for transit-related projects. Starting this year, the program is available to the authority’s three member cities — Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village — who can apply for funding for projects such as bike lanes, street lighting, sidewalks and crosswalks. Many are required to be along existing or planned DCTA routes to be eligible, though sidewalks and crosswalks can be within a mile of those routes.
The concrete trail will make for a continuous connection between downtown Denton and southern Lewisville by completing the final segment of DCTA’s A-train Rail Trail for pedestrians and cyclists, which runs alongside its commuter rail line. Covering a 1.6-mile stretch on Valley Ridge Boulevard, the trail will provide those pedestrians an alternative to on-street bicycle lanes.
“The 1.6-mile segment is currently the only piece of our entire corridor of trail that is on-street,” DCTA Deputy Chief Executive Officer Kristina Holcomb said. “[The project] provides an extra level of safety for our community members.”
Thursday’s meeting also included the approval of each member city’s fiscal year 2021 TRiP allocation, based on their percentage of the total sales tax collection. Lewisville was allocated $2.8 million, Denton $2.5 million and Highland Village $279,000.
The authority issued its now-annual TRiP call for projects Thursday, giving the cities 90 days to submit eligible projects. Lewisville, however, submitted its application for the trail Dec. 4 and was accepted prior to the formal opening, meaning its allocation for the year is now down to $1.06 million.
In the near future, Denton is expected to submit an application of its own: a request for over $2.5 million to be put toward sidewalks and other improvements. Specifically, city officials would use the money for improvements at Sycamore and Welch streets for DCTA customers traveling from the A-train station downtown, an all-walk crosswalk with signal improvements for the downtown Square and the addition of missing sidewalk connectivity on Bell Avenue, among other projects.
DCTA board members could approve the request at next month’s meeting if Denton submits it in the coming weeks and the authority deems the projects eligible. The request likely will tap out the city’s $2.5 million allocation for the fiscal year. If approved, work on the projects is expected to begin in spring.
Typical ridership drop in December
An information report from Thursday’s meeting included the authority’s ridership figures for December, during which it saw a dramatic decrease in use of its bus service. November’s bus usage came in at 42,194 rides, which dropped to 18,149 in December — the third consecutive month the authority has seen its bus ridership decline since seeing it reach 54,773 in September.
In the report, DCTA cited both the holiday season and the University of North Texas winter break as reasons for the 57% decline. The drop is consistent with prior years uninfluenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, as last year’s December saw bus ridership decrease from about 225,000 to just over 100,000 — but ridership as a whole remains far lower than it was before the pandemic began.
That includes A-train ridership, which saw a less extreme December decrease — going from 7,819 rides to 7,564 — but reached only about a quarter of the monthly ridership it saw in the year prior to the pandemic. From March to December of 2019, the A-train service averaged 32,340 rides per month, a number that dipped to 8,384 for the same period in 2020.
While board members and staff often reference the lower, coronavirus-driven numbers when discussing future plans, in-depth discussion on specific ridership figures is rare, as information report agenda items do not require action or discussion during the meetings. At last month’s meeting, DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez said the authority doesn’t know when it’s “going to get out of this downturn in ridership,” and that it should keep current ridership in mind for its future plans.