Doug Marshall art

New North Texas director of track and field Doug Marshall traveled a long road to have the opportunity to guide a team at the Division I level. The Texas native competed at Division II Emporia State and coached on the small college level before getting his big break last week when he took over UNT's program.

 Courtesy photo

North Texas made a very important hire last week that slid under the radar to a certain extent.

There are higher profile coaching jobs on campus than guiding UNT's track and field programs. When it comes to the number of teams and athletes under one coach's purview, there's nothing like serving as UNT's director of track and field, though.

UNT named Doug Marshall to the role. He'll oversee UNT's indoor and outdoor track teams for men and women and be involved in guiding the school's cross country teams.

We caught up with Marshall this week to talk about his background and vision for UNT's programs for a story that is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.

The San Antonio native has quite the story to tell. He took up track in middle school, exceled in high school, competed at Emporia State and coached on the small college level before finally getting his first crack in the Division I ranks when UNT hired him.

It was a bit of an unusual week for the middle of the summer in that UNT made the addition of two coaches official. Women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell announced on Tuesday that she has added Tez Dumars to her staff.

Dumars is a former West Texas A&M standout and DFW native who ran West Texas Premier Basketball Club in Amarillo the last two years. 

The Learfield Directors' Cup standings also came out this week. UNT landed at No. 177 among Division I schools and ninth among the 14 programs in Conference USA with 91.5 points.

There were also a couple of scheduling tidbits that came down in the last few days. UNT's men's basketball team will play in a tournament in the Bahamas on Thanksgiving weekend. 

The UNT soccer team also released its full schedule for the fall that will include home games against Oklahoma and Texas Tech. 

And those are just a few of the stories that have appeared on the Denton Record-Chronicle's website this week. Be sure to check out the rest at the bottom of this email.

— Brett Vito

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!