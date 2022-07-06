New North Texas director of track and field Doug Marshall traveled a long road to have the opportunity to guide a team at the Division I level. The Texas native competed at Division II Emporia State and coached on the small college level before getting his big break last week when he took over UNT's program.
North Texas made a very important hire last week that slid under the radar to a certain extent.
There are higher profile coaching jobs on campus than guiding UNT's track and field programs. When it comes to the number of teams and athletes under one coach's purview, there's nothing like serving as UNT's director of track and field, though.
UNT named Doug Marshall to the role. He'll oversee UNT's indoor and outdoor track teams for men and women and be involved in guiding the school's cross country teams.
The San Antonio native has quite the story to tell. He took up track in middle school, exceled in high school, competed at Emporia State and coached on the small college level before finally getting his first crack in the Division I ranks when UNT hired him.
It was a bit of an unusual week for the middle of the summer in that UNT made the addition of two coaches official. Women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell announced on Tuesday that she has added Tez Dumars to her staff.
Dumars is a former West Texas A&M standout and DFW native who ran West Texas Premier Basketball Club in Amarillo the last two years.
The Learfield Directors' Cup standings also came out this week. UNT landed at No. 177 among Division I schools and ninth among the 14 programs in Conference USA with 91.5 points.
There were also a couple of scheduling tidbits that came down in the last few days. UNT's men's basketball team will play in a tournament in the Bahamas on Thanksgiving weekend.