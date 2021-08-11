North Texas offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch watches players go through drills during the Mean Green's spring game at at Apogee Stadium in March. Bloesch has quickly risen through the coaching ranks and will call UNT's plays this season.
One of the surprising twists of North Texas’ offseason was Seth Littrell giving up calling the Mean Green’s offensive plays.
Coordinating offenses and calling plays is what Littrell did before he became UNT’s head coach. Littrell's track record of success is the reason the school hired him ahead of the 2016 season.
The results have been impressive. The Mean Green went from ranking as one of the worst offensive teams in college football to being consistently one of the best in Conference USA.
Littrell has called plays at times during his tenure at UNT and is always highly involved in every aspect of what the Mean Green do on that side of the ball. He took over play-calling before the 2020 season and helped UNT average 34.4 points per game, a total that led C-USA.
So, why did Littrell change course and hand over those duties to Mike Bloesch, his new offensive coordinator?
The story is one Littrell and Bloesch told us this week as UNT continues its trek through fall practice in advance of its season opener against Northwestern State on Sept. 4.
Bloesch quickly worked his way up through the coaching ranks after starting out as a high school offensive line coach in 2009.
He has developed his philosophy since and has a plan for the way he wants the Mean Green to approach the season.
How UNT's offense fares under Bloesch will go a long way toward determining if the Mean Green can build on a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Bloesch continued to adjust to his new role this week as fall practice continued.
UNT has opened up a few early drills at workouts to the media. Tuesday was one of those days.
And don’t forget to catch up on all things UNT related in the story links below.
The season will be here before we know it. Stay tuned.
— Brett Vito
