Happy Tuesday, Denton. Here’s the consumer and housing news you should know this week:
Your Money
>> Celebrated Pilot Point distillery Western Son Vodka may soon be acquired by Splash Beverage Group. Western Son was founded in 2011 and has since collected several industry awards for its vodka. If the acquisition goes through, the company will use Western Son’s 150,000-square-foot facility as a central distribution headquarters for its existing brands, which include Pulpoloco and SALT Tequila. Terms of the proposed acquisition have not been made public.
>> Passengers flying out of the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, as well as other airports across the U.S. this summer, have faced delays leaving them stuck on grounded planes for hours. One such incident on a United Airlines flight in July led to a viral TikTok of a confrontation between a passenger and a gate agent. Passengers said airlines have left them stranded on planes without water or snacks during delays despite soaring temperatures inside the grounded planes.
>> Writers and actors in North Texas rallied in support of nationwide strikes for better pay and working conditions over the weekend. Members and supporters of the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists attended a rally in support of the strike at Reverchon Park in Dallas on Saturday. Included in the proposals are protections against “geographic discrimination” in contracts, with actors in regions like North Texas saying they are not taken as seriously, or paid as much, as those from Los Angeles or New York.
Your Home
>> As part of a new program being implemented by the city of Denton, all multifamily, business, government and other commercial waste customers will be required to create a plan that recycles/diverts materials from disposal at the Denton landfill. The plan will be implemented in five phases, with customers in each phase expected to receive a letter outlining diversion options. The first letters were mailed Friday and give customers a six-month window to comply. The program does not apply to residential customers.
>> Mobile home residents say a ban on window AC units at a Denton trailer park has left them sweltering. Disabled and unable to afford repairs to their central units, some residents have long relied on window units to help them beat the heat. But the ban, which residents say began being enforced this year, has left them without many options during the state’s second-hottest summer on record.
The Numbers
5 — How Texas ranked in a study analyzing the most tax-friendly states to start a small business. The report, from Simplify LLC, looked at the corporate, personal income, property, sales and unemployment tax rates using 2023 federal data to determine which states offered small business owners the lowest tax burden. Nevada, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming topped the list ahead of Texas.
51% — How many millennials and Gen Z-ers say the full retirement age in the U.S., which is currently 67, should be lowered, according to a survey by Resume Builder. Two-thirds of respondents are counting on Social Security funds to retire, but 4 in 10 believe it is unlikely the funds will be available. Three out of four also argued that wealthy Americans should not qualify for Social Security benefits, according to the report.
Your Money, Your Home is a weekly newsletter for North Texas consumers, renters and homeowners. Have a tip? Email Amber Gaudet at agaudet@dentonrc.com.