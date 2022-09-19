AUSTIN — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has gained on Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the high-stakes race for Texas governor and now has a 9-point cushion, up from 7 points last month.
According to a new poll from The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, Abbott leads O’Rourke 47% to 38%.
The poll, conducted Sept. 6-13, surveyed 1,268 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.
Abbott’s recent flood of TV ads, which for weeks went unanswered, and voters’ slight rightward tilt on abortion, the border and crime may have helped the two-term incumbent build on a 46%-39% lead in August, two political scientists agreed.
“A clear change in the election is that the Abbott campaign started advertising and they went negative, while being the only campaign on the air,” said poll director Mark Owens, who teaches political science at UT-Tyler. “Registered voters who say they saw the advertisements supported Gov. Abbott 23% more often.”
University of Houston professor Brandon Rottinghaus said Abbott’s “solid and even growing lead” is a natural result of “the incumbency advantage” — his edge in money, broadcasting airtime and name recognition.
After a spring and summer in which the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade and the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school boosted O’Rourke, the traditional heating up of campaigns after Labor Day has brought Abbott to more friendly terrain on matters of most concern to voters, Rottinghaus said.
“There are issues that will cut in favor of Democrats,” he said. “But the race will be won and lost based upon what Texans think is the most important thing the state should do, and on that Abbott’s got a better position.
“People mostly are worried about the border and the economy. And when the race is about those things, Abbott’s in better shape because he’s perceived to handle those things much better.”
Other statewide races
Elsewhere on the ballot, the poll found other Democratic hopefuls fading — and slightly more than O’Rourke did.
In what remains the most competitive statewide contest, the November race for Texas attorney general, Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza trailed Republican Ken Paxton by 37% to 30%. That’s a 5-point deterioration in her position in August, when she trailed by just 2.
Garza, a former ACLU lawyer, hopes to capitalize on Paxton’s legal woes, including a 2015 indictment on securities fraud and an FBI investigation into allegations of bribery and public corruption.
Paxton has denied wrongdoing. Just 34% of registered voters agreed the two-term incumbent AG has the integrity to serve as Texas’ top lawyer, while 35% disagreed and 31% were unsure. Last week, Paxton got good news when a judge delayed his deposition in a separate civil suit accusing him of securities fraud until after the Nov. 8 election.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has a 39% to 28% lead over Democrat Mike Collier, a rematch of their 2018 contest.
Patrick, who in his role as president of the Texas Senate has pushed conservative legislation, has a mixed approval rating, with 40% approving of his performance and 40% disapproving. Nineteen percent of respondents neither approve nor disapprove of Patrick.