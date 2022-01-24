DALLAS — The number of new omicron cases may have hit its peak in Dallas County, UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers said in an updated COVID-19 forecast Monday, citing a flattening in test positivity rates.
The forecast, based on data from Jan. 20, lowered the number of new cases expected in Dallas County before the end of January to 6,000. That’s down from 8,000 daily infections projected in the previous forecast, which was based on data from three days prior.
“Our forecasted peaks have been revised downward due to slower growth in hospitalizations and plateaus in test positivity rates,” the forecast commentary said.
In Tarrant County, however, researchers raised the number of new COVID-19 infections per day projected by the end of January to 7,000, up from the previous projection of 6,000.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Texas decreased by 137 over the weekend, bringing the region’s total to 3,985, according to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council. Of those patients, 207 are at Dallas’ Parkland Memorial Hospital, down from 273 on Friday.
While the drop in hospitalizations does not necessarily mean the omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations has hit its peak yet, North Texas health care leaders are hopeful the hospitalization decreases continue.
“I can’t say this is a trend, but we’re at least cautiously optimistic on today’s report,” said Steve Love, president and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council.
Early research indicated that omicron causes less severe illness, especially for people who are vaccinated and who have received their booster shot. But the sheer number of people infected with the variant is threatening to damage the health care system.
“Hospitalizations in Dallas and Tarrant Counties are projected to continue to increase in the near term, putting a severe strain on local health systems and leading to increased wait times in emergency rooms across the region,” the UT Southwestern forecast commentary said.
Even though not every patient with COVID-19 is admitted to the hospital primarily for the virus, any COVID-positive patient requires more work and resources from hospital staff than a patient without the virus because of additional isolation protocols that have to be followed.
Staffing shortages are amplifying the effects felt by large COVID-19 patient loads. Record numbers of nurses and other health care workers have left the field because of the pandemic, and hospitals are struggling to fill those gaps.