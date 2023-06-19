Denton County Courthouse on the Square -email
Buy Now

Discrimination by HOAs, local worker and renter protections and anticipated sales tax exemptions are just a few of the topics the Texas legislature addressed this session.

In this week's Your Money, Your Home newsletter, we're taking a closer look at how the new laws will impact Denton residents >> HOA Section 8 bans, renter protections and more: New laws Denton businesses, homeowners should know about

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0