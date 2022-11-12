Air Force veteran Jim Stodola received a standing ovation from the crowd that attended his induction into the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame at the University of North Texas Gateway Center on Saturday evening.

Stodola was one of many Texas Veterans who were inducted into the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Museum. The museum is located at the Golden Triangle Mall, and its mission is to honor Texas Veterans for their service, sacrifices and accomplishments.

