Air Force veteran Jim Stodola received a standing ovation from the crowd that attended his induction into the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame at the University of North Texas Gateway Center on Saturday evening.
Stodola was one of many Texas Veterans who were inducted into the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Museum. The museum is located at the Golden Triangle Mall, and its mission is to honor Texas Veterans for their service, sacrifices and accomplishments.
Paul Bastaich, a retired member of the U.S. Air Force and master of ceremonies, said the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame believes there is great value in presenting and preserving the unique stories of those honored veterans.
The veterans at the inductee ceremony were recognized in four categories — valor, service, support and patriotism.
“Tonight, we honor those from the state of Texas,” Bastaich told the crowd during his opening remarks. “We pay tribute to them with our hearts first and pride and such gratitude for what our honorees have done to preserve our freedom and liberties. To all Americans, veterans, this celebration tonight is dedicated to you all.”
Bastaich reminded the crowd about the Distinguished Flying Cross award Stodola received during his time in the Vietnam War. He was honored for his achievement while participating in an aerial flight as a pilot with the 360th Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron on Jan. 22, 1971.
“On that date, Captain Stodola flew an extremely hazardous mission through adverse weather conditions and the constant threat of hostile ground fire and attacked,” Bastaich said. “In spite of this, he incredibly accomplished this intricate and hazardous mission in support of free world forces combating aggression.”
The family of Air Force veteran Charles H. Smith received an ovation as Smith was inducted into the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame.
Smith received the Silver Star during the Vietnam War on Jan. 18, 1968. On that day, Smith pinpointed the location of a daring and successful recovery of a fellow airman down in a heavily defended area of North Vietnam.
Throughout the rescue effort and with complete disregard for his safety, Smith dove into the heavy defenses to silence the ground fire that was hammering the rescue effort and used his aircraft as a decoy to draw fire and attention away from the rescue forces.
“By his gallantry and devotion to duty, Captain Smith has reflected great credit upon himself in the United States Air Force,” Bastaich said.
Maj. Gen. Dawn M. Ferrell, the keynote speaker, was awarded the Texas Lone Star Merit Award by organizers. She was the assistant adjutant general — air for the Texas National Guard. Ferrell was responsible for formulating, developing and coordinating all programs, policies and plans for three wings and more than 3,300 Air National Guard personnel throughout Texas.
“The museum, this program, all of you who support and contribute to the success of the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame play a huge role in educating the public and ensuring that our veterans continue to be honored and continue to be taken care of,” Ferrell said.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth told the crowd that museum organizers had shown dedication to education and preserving stories of Texans who have served in the military.
“It’s just priceless for families to be able to go find their loved ones to see those stories, to have those archives to be able to tell their stories,” Hudspeth said.
Other inductees and honorees included Adam Paine, Pompey Factor, Isaac Payne, John Ward, Claron Windus, Doris Miller, Clinton Foster, the 36th Infantry Division and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 920.
