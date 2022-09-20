Developer Holt Lunsford Commercial is headed to Denton for a new business park.
The Dallas-based commercial property firm plans to develop a three-building industrial project on Jim Christal Road west of Interstate 35, according to planning documents filed with the state.
The Masch Branch Industrial park is planned to include almost 540,000 square feet and will start construction in November. The business park construction is valued at more than $20.5 million and was designed by RGA Architects.
The project is scheduled for completion in October 2023.
The Denton development is just the latest North Texas industrial project for Holt Lunsford.
Holt Lunsford and partner Principal Real Estate Investors just announced plans for a three-building business park in Forney with almost 1.8 million square feet.
Called Gateway Crossing Logistics Park, the project will open late next year on Sage Hill Parkway along U.S. Highway 80.
Holt Lunsford Commercial oversees more than 100 million square feet of properties in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.
North Texas is one of North America’s fastest-growing industrial building markets, with more than 60 million square feet under construction.
Denton County has seen a spike in industrial building activity, with more than 4 million square feet of projects in the works.