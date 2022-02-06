The suspected gunman in a Navarro County murder-suicide that left five people dead, including a 4-year-old boy, had previously served jail time in Dallas for resisting arrest and had a history of violence toward his family, court records show.
Kevin James Milazzo, 40, is suspected in the deaths of four family members who were killed early Saturday.
The victims were identified as Hunter Freeman, 4, the son of Milazzo’s ex-girlfriend; Joshua Milazzo, 21, Milazzo’s son; Connie Mimms, 61, Milazzo’s mother; and William Mimms, 68, Milazzo’s stepfather.
Three other people were injured in the incident. Their names were not released and their conditions were unknown as of Saturday.
Milazzo died Saturday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Milazzo was arrested Sept. 30, 2016, on a charge of resisting arrest after an incident that involved someone he was dating.
Dallas police responded to an Extended Stay America hotel in the 2900 block of North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas about 4:30 a.m. and found a woman who had burns on her face and chest.
A hotel employee called police after she heard Milazzo and the woman fighting in the hallway, the affidavit said. When the employee asked the woman if she was OK, she responded that Milazzo had spilled hot coffee on her. The employee also told police that Milazzo had hit the woman, the affidavit said.
The woman told responding officers that she was holding a pile of clothes and that Milazzo had poured hot coffee on top of the pile, burning her chest. She refused to have photos taken of the burns or give a statement to police, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the woman continuously told police: “Look what y’all have done, now that he’s going to jail I’m going to be dead when he gets out. He’s going to kill me and I will never see my baby.”
During the incident, police said Milazzo was resisting arrest by pulling away when an officer tried to place handcuffs on him, according to the affidavit. Police also said he was not compliant with the arresting officer’s commands.
It is unclear if Milazzo was charged with assault, or if the charge was dropped. According to the affidavit, police attempted to complete a domestic violence supplementary report.
Milazzo was found guilty of resisting arrest and sentenced to 30 days in Dallas County Jail on Nov. 4, 2016.
Court documents from his arrest in Dallas also say he was arrested in August 2013 for terroristic threat in Navarro County. He pleaded guilty to the charge and served four months in jail, the documents say.
Milazzo was also convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member in March 2015 in Navarro County. He pleaded “no contest” and was sentenced to 150 days confinement, according to the court documents.
Just after midnight Saturday, police in Corsicana responded to a 911 call in the 2900 block of West Second Avenue. The caller reported that a man had killed members of his family, police said.
Officers found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds inside the home, police said. Two other people at the home had been wounded and were taken to a Dallas-area hospital.
About 20 miles to the west, in Frost, Navarro County sheriff’s deputies found a man, the 4-year-old fatally shot and a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital in the Dallas area.
While police identified the victims, they did not say where they were found.
Police said authorities were able to track the suspect’s vehicle using its GPS navigation system and located it about 10 miles northeast of Corsicana.
When SWAT officers approached the vehicle, they found Milazzo wounded. Milazzo was treated at the scene and taken to Navarro Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Corsicana is about 50 miles south of Dallas.