HOUSTON — Fences outside the park where Travis Scott performed Friday evening were lined with flower bouquets and notes to the eight people at the high-energy festival who died after the crowd surged toward the stage.
“Rage in peace,” one person wrote on a piece of paper fastened to the fence.
“Long live all the Ragers,” another wrote, a nod to the affectionate nickname for Scott fanatics.
The night before, concertgoers lit dozens of candles in the shape of the number 8 to honor the lives lost at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park. By Sunday morning, there were piles of flowers and a slow stream of teary-eyed people in festival merchandise who stopped by to pay their respects. A nonprofit from San Antonio provided therapy dogs to help ease the pain.
“I feel just so saddened and lost right now,” said 18-year-old Marc Medina, who had watched Scott rap from center stage Friday. He stared at the T-shirts that hung from the fence.
He’s had a hard time sleeping since that night, he said — every time he closed his eyes, he thought about a man he saw on the ground whose face had turned purple.
“If you see bodies like that, it’s hard to forget,” he said.
A criminal investigation is underway in Houston, led by homicide detectives, as law enforcement officials seek to understand what happened to the eight who died and the scores more who were injured at the sold-out event.
“This is now a criminal investigation that’s going to involve our homicide division as well as narcotics, and we’re going to get down to the bottom of it,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference Saturday. The “all-encompassing” investigation is being led by the homicide division, and “everybody that needs to be involved will be involved,” Jodi Silva, a spokeswoman for the Houston Police Department, said Sunday.
The investigation probably will go on for “quite some time to determine what exactly happened,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, D, said Saturday, noting that it could be days or weeks or “even longer.”
On Sunday, between the two memorials along the fences, security guards let in concert attendees who had left belongings in lockers or who wanted to search the lost and found.
The dead ranged in age from teens to young adults: a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds, a 27-year-old and a male whose age was unknown.
At least 25 people were taken to a hospital Friday night, and 13 were still hospitalized Saturday afternoon, including five juveniles. A 10-year-old child was in critical condition, officials said.
Finner urged people not to speculate on potential causes of the tragedy but acknowledged rumors that someone had injected fans with drugs.
Turner also said officials were investigating “what happened” and “where missteps may have occurred” at the concert, including through interviews of witnesses and of representatives for the concert organizers Live Nation Entertainment and for Scott.
An estimated 50,000 people attended the Friday show, part of an event organized by Scott, whose concerts have a reputation for rowdiness.
On Saturday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, D, a county executive who presides over emergency management, called for an “objective, independent investigation as to what went on and how it could have been prevented.”
Kurt Arnold, a Houston trial lawyer who specializes in catastrophic personal injury cases, said he anticipates lawsuits arising from the Astroworld tragedy to be wide-ranging in their targets.
“What’s unique in this situation is that there was prior notice; this wasn’t a split-second situation like a sudden stage collapse,” he said about the chaotic tone of the day. “When you look at the trampling at the barricade ... it’s just crazy.”
Live Nation will be the biggest target but hardly the only one, he said. The entertainment giant has been on the defensive before, with a history of federal safety complaints.
A video reconstruction of the night shows a chaotic scene in which concertgoers tried to yell for help but were drowned out by loud music. It’s not clear how many of the cries Scott heard, given that he was onstage and wearing in-ear monitors. Scott paused his performance at least four times but ultimately kept going until the concert stopped roughly an hour after videos from the crowd showed concertgoers in distress.
In videos posted to his Instagram story Saturday, Scott said he is working with Houston officials to understand what happened and help the families of the victims. “My fans really mean the world to me,” he said. “I am honestly just devastated.”
“Any time I could make out anything that was going on, I stopped the show and helped them get the help they need,” he added. “I could just never imagine the severity of the situation” — an apparent reference to the scale of the injuries in the crowd.
Turner, the mayor, said about 530 Houston police officers and 755 private security officers hired by Live Nation were at the event.
Asked why authorities had not ended the show sooner, Finner on Saturday said it would have been unsafe. “You cannot just close when you have 50,000 individuals. You have to worry about riots when you have a group that young.”
The Astroworld Festival is produced by entertainment behemoth Live Nation and the Texas-based ScoreMore Promotions, of which Live Nation acquired a majority stake in 2018. ScoreMore, which bills itself as “your favorite rappers favorite promoter,” built a reputation for spotting once-emerging indie artists in electronic dance music and hip-hop to bring them to Southern audiences before they hit superstardom.
Sascha Stone Guttfreund, who runs the company that produced the Astroworld Festival with Live Nation, told The Post on Saturday night that he was working with authorities. Guttfreund did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.
“Live Nation and Astroworld put together plans for this event — a security plan, a site plan — that they were at the table with City of Houston [agencies] and Harris County’s NRG Park,” Hidalgo, the county judge, said Saturday. “And so perhaps the plans were inadequate, perhaps the plans were good but they weren’t followed, perhaps it was something else entirely.”
“It may well be that this tragedy is a result of unpredictable events, of circumstances coming together that couldn’t possibly have been avoided,” she added. “But until we determine that, I will ask the tough questions.”