De'Evan McFall, 11, was fatally shot outside a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday. A 14-year-old girl is being held in the shooting.

The family of the 11-year-old boy fatally shot in east Oak Cliff is calling on the community to “protect your babies at all cost.”

De’Evan McFall was shot outside an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard on Sunday. Dallas police said two girls were fighting in the parking lot when one of them — a 14-year-old — fired a gun in the direction of the other.

